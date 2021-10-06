Landos Biopharma Announces Publication in Scientific Reports of Novel Preclinical Findings Demonstrating Omilancor's Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landos Biopharma Announces Publication in Scientific Reports of Novel Preclinical Findings Demonstrating Omilancor's Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. ( LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled “First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis” in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor’s therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.

“The results published in Scientific Reports showcase for the first time omilancor’s therapeutic potential as a topical therapeutic for psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition impacting over 100 million patients globally,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and CEO of Landos. “Omilancor is currently in clinical development for three indications – ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and eosinophilic esophagitis. Demonstrating therapeutic efficacy of a topical omilancor formulation in non-Gastrointestinal indications further validates LANCL2 activation and broadens the therapeutic potential of the LANCE A.I. platform and expansible inflammation and immunology pipeline. The topical omilancor formulation has the potential to offer patients a new, non-steroidal treatment for psoriasis leveraging the innovative LANCL2-based mechanism of action and could be a safe and effective long-term treatment option for this widespread and often debilitating skin condition.”

The Scientific Reports article reports novel results from two preclinical models of psoriasis where administration of omilancor topically reduced disease severity, resulting in a 60% reduction of psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) score, a two-fold decrease of skin thickness and scaling and over 50% reduction of inflammatory reactions within the lymph nodes and spleen. Furthermore, activation of the LANCL2 pathway by omilancor through engagement of immunometabolic mechanisms led to significant downregulation of proinflammatory markers, decreased induction of Th17 responses and activation of skin cells without inducing systemic immune suppression. Overall, topical omilancor treatment promoted the preservation of healthy skin composition and structure and demonstrated the potential to restore tissue homeostasis.

The published Scientific Reports article will be available under the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com.

About Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a skin disorder that commonly manifests as plaque psoriasis, in which skin thickens and takes on a scaly appearance due to over-proliferation and dysregulated differentiation of skin cells. This over-proliferation and abnormal differentiation results from chronic inflammation of the skin, associated with infiltration and activation of key inflammatory subsets, such as dendritic cells, Th17 cells, and neutrophils. This often results in itchy and persistent rashes and has a significant impact on quality of life for patients. In terms of management, typically topical corticosteroids or immunosuppressants are used. For more severe cases or those presenting with psoriatic arthritis, systemic immunosuppressants (methotrexate, cyclosporine) or biologics targeting TNF or the IL-12/-23 pathway are prescribed. Similar to their usage in other autoimmune diseases, biologics and immunosuppressants require monitoring of liver functions and immunosuppression, as these agents have been linked to increased risks of infections and cancers. There is an urgent need to develop an alternative frontline therapy.

About Omilancor
Discovered using Landos’ proprietary LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform, omilancor is a novel, oral, gut-restricted, small-molecule investigational drug that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway impacting the gastrointestinal tract. LANCL2 plays an important role in the immunoregulatory process. By activating the LANCL2 pathway and modulating the interactions between immunological and metabolic signals in immune cells, omilancor is designed to create a favorable regulatory microenvironment in the gut, decreasing the production of key inflammatory mediators and enhancing regulatory T cells (Treg) function within the site of inflammation. Landos reported continued positive Phase 2 results of omilancor evaluating patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2021 and, following a positive End-of-Phase-2 meeting, has initiated site feasibility studies for its global pivotal Phase 3 clinical program (PACIFY I and PACIFY II trials) in patients with mild-to-moderately active UC. Additionally, Landos has initiated two Phase 2 trials of omilancor for patients with Crohn’s disease, with topline results for the first of these trials, involving 150 patients, expected in the first half of 2022. Landos also anticipates initiation of Phase 1 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis in 2022. Omilancor is also being studied in a topical formulation for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Using the LANCE® platform, the Company has discovered new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma has 17 active development programs targeting these novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Its lead product candidate, omilancor, targets the LANCL2 pathway and is a novel oral, gut-restricted, small-molecule potentially first-in-class therapeutic currently being prepared for global pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, in two active Phase 2 trials in Crohn’s disease, and is anticipated to initiate Phase 1 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis in 2022. Omilancor is also being studied in a topical formulation for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Landos has another novel, oral, gut-restricted small-molecule drug candidate, NX-13, that is being investigated in an active Phase 1b trial in ulcerative colitis. NX-13 targets the NLRX1 pathway. Landos’ sixth new product candidate, LABP-104, will be entering Phase 1 clinical testing in healthy volunteers in Q4 of 2021. Additional product candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and diabetic nephropathy. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements about the Company’s strategy, clinical development and regulatory plans for its product candidates, the Company’s anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “could”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or any discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates and other similar risks. Risks regarding the Company’s business are described in detail in its Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contacts:
Marek Ciszewski, J.D.
Landos Biopharma
562.373.5787
[email protected]

Michael K. Levitan (investors)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2920
[email protected]

Hannah Gendel (media)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2943
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODM2ODM2NiM0NDcwODQ0IzIxODg5NDg=
Landos-Biopharma-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment