AdvanSix to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on October 29

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its third quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, October 29. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s third quarter 2021 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on October 29 until 12 noon ET on November 5. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 10160663.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the vertically integrated value chain of our three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.advansix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005367/en/

