NextEra Energy announces date for release of third-quarter 2021 financial results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that it plans to report third-quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Oct. 20, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

NextEra_Energy_Logo.jpg

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's third-quarter 2021 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 20. Results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL30246&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-announces-date-for-release-of-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301393700.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

