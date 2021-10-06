Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rhian Woodisse to London Office

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rhian Woodisse to London Office

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (

TSX:CWL, Financial)(OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in healthcare services, life sciences and private equity with the addition of Rhian Woodisse as a partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice and based in the firm's London office.Rhian-Woodisse.jpg

"With a background in research and substantial experience partnering with clients on a global basis, Rhian has keen insights into the changing demands on the industry's leaders and innovative solutions to her clients' talent management challenges," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. "Life sciences and healthcare is a highly competitive, growing sector, and Rhian is a fantastic addition to our team of experienced partners."

With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare executive search, Ms. Woodisse focuses on advising senior leaders and non-executive boards in healthcare services, special education, life sciences and private equity. Functionally she has supported clients broadly on both commercial and clinical leadership roles.

Ms. Woodisse joins Caldwell from The Woodisse Partnership, a firm she founded and ran for more than 5 years. Previously she held consultant positions at industry leading firms including Korn/Ferry and CT Partners. In addition, she spent two years client-side helping establish First Bridge Centre, a new interdisciplinary clinic for young children with global developmental delay, serving as their Head of Partnerships. Earlier in her career she worked within the NHS, private hospitals and care homes.

Ms. Woodisse earned a bachelor's degree from Oxford Brookes University.

​​"It has been a transformative year for the London office, which has now become one of our largest offices," said Chris Beck, president. "Rhian's extensive experience serving clients across EMEA, coupled with her time based in the US, allows us to serve our clients in the life sciences and healthcare arena in a more global and seamless way."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Caroline Lomot
Caldwell
[email protected]
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666901/Caldwell-Enhances-Life-Sciences-and-Healthcare-Recruiting-Capabilities-with-the-Addition-of-Rhian-Woodisse-to-London-Office

img.ashx?id=666901

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment