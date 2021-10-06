Latest Hisense Laser TV Projectors Certified WiSA Ready™, WiSA's Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs

WiSA%26reg%3B+LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Hisense, one of the leading TV brands in the U.S., recently released their latest laser TV projector that is Certified WiSA Ready™, allowing for a fast and easy connection to WiSA USB transmitters and WiSA Certified™ speakers. As the trend for bigger and better TVs at home continues to grow, Hisense ensures its products are designed for wireless interoperability with WiSA Ready Certification.

The 100” L9G and 120” L9G are the newest WiSA Ready Hisense laser projectors now available in the U.S. that support a 5.1.2 audio channel. The L9G is built on the TriChroma laser light engine with 3,000 lumens brightness to reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space. It includes HDMI 2.1 with eARC for a full pass through of high-bitrate audio and comes with a perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screen that makes the Laser TV image pop, even in well-lit rooms. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The WiSA Ready laser TV projector products play a strong role in the constant evolution of the home theater ecosystem,” said Ken Welty, Director of Laser TV at Hisense America. “With these models, which consist of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector and wall-mounted screen, consumers can now easily connect any WiSA Certified 5.1 speaker system to their Hisense WiSA Ready™ products to quickly get wireless surround sound in minutes in an affordable way.”

The Association’s dedication to creating an interoperability standard for consumer electronic manufacturers allows leading brands like Hisense to work with WiSA’s technology to enable wireless communication between WiSA Certified transmitters and speakers. Users of WiSA Ready Hisense solutions will witness the seamless connectability and immersive sound with direct control from their smart TVs.

“We are consistently impressed with the quality of products released by Hisense and are honored to be a part of furthering top-of-the-line wireless functionality for the home cinema experience,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “There is no doubt that Hisense will continue their cadence of award-winning products that deliver very high levels of home entertainment.”

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating an interoperability standard utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. To learn more contact Max+Borges+Agency for Hisense at [email protected].

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

