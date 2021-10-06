SUIC, Midas Announces The Starry Project Marketing Plan, Sign A Cooperation Agreement With Suntech That Launched Midas Products And Services in Taiwan. The Successful Strategy Will Be Replicated To Accelerate The Group's Expansion in 40 Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch have signed a cooperation agreement with Suntech Taiwan for the Starry Project, the group's sales and marketing plan which has already commenced for early implementation in the Taiwan market. As part of this commitment, the group will adopt the same successful strategy to accelerate its market expansion in 40 countries' new and existing markets.

The Starry Project will upgrade the group's current network to help SUIC, Midas recruit and engage more PSP partners and merchants, dealers, 30 Strategic Alliance Partners and 250 distributors in Taiwan where Suntech Taiwan already has a long history of serving its partners and customers. The Starry Project strategy will be replicated and implemented in all major metropolitan cities and countries worldwide.

This project is expected to create additional $10 million net profits for each local PSP by 2023 while advancing them to market leader status and magnifying their profits into fivefold from its UP Pay business segment. The Starry Project will enhance the nationwide presence of SUIC and Midas Touch which will efficiently drive Partner Loyalty up to $10 million in two years.

This year the Starry Project has successfully commenced its programs and marketing campaign activities through the group's Taipei head office and is forecasting revenues of $8 million in royalty fees in 2 years. The New York and Malaysia offices will soon launch the Starry Project before the year ends.

About Midas Touch Technology, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research LLC:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Please also read the updated powerpoint presentation by clicking on the link below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jVOkxqxXFCRwrajwTQQ7xV7YIzn5wWF_/view?usp=sharing

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/666976/SUIC-Midas-Announces-The-Starry-Project-Marketing-Plan-Sign-A-Cooperation-Agreement-With-Suntech-That-Launched-Midas-Products-And-Services-in-Taiwan-The-Successful-Strategy-Will-Be-Replicated-To-Accelerate-The-Groups-Expansion-in-40-Countries



