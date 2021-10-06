Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEK® Portfolio to Texas Market

The AZEK® Company (NYSE: AZEK) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced an expansion of Weyerhaeuser’s product portfolio with AZEK Building Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company. Weyerhaeuser plans to expand its full line product offering of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable TimberTech® Outdoor Living products and AZEK® Exteriors’ products throughout the Texas market through its Dallas and Houston distribution centers.

"We’re excited to expand our offerings and introduce AZEK Exteriors and TimberTech premium outdoor living products to our Texas customers,” said Amy Warren, director of business process and development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. “Our relationship with AZEK is based on shared values of quality, sustainability and innovation. These mutual commitments will serve and bring added value to our customers.”

With innovative technology at its core, the TimberTech Outdoor Living and AZEK Exteriors portfolio of products provides customers with a range of high-performance, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable alternatives to wood with sophisticated, natural aesthetics. Products come in a range of styles and are all supported by industry-leading warranties.

With this portfolio expansion, AZEK Building Products and Weyerhaeuser will partner across 13 distribution centers throughout the United States.

“Our expanded partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution is an exciting step forward in bolstering AZEK Building Products’ presence across the central United States,” said Joe Ochoa, president of AZEK’s Residential Segment. “We look forward to growing our partnership with a company that is known for their dependability and steadfast commitment to their customers and communities. We are positive this partnership will continue to bring value to everyone involved.”

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.com and AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Weyerhaeuser Distribution, visit Weyerhaeuser.com%2FDistribution.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

About Weyerhaeuser Company

%3Cb%3EWeyerhaeuser+Company%3C%2Fb%3E, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood+products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ewww.weyerhaeuser.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

