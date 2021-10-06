Logo
Radisson Hotel Group Relies on Freshworks to Delight its Distributed Workforce with Exceptional IT Service

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

The efficiency of the Freshservice ITSM solution accelerated the global hotel group’s digital transformation efforts

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, has helped Radisson Hotel Group improve IT efficiencies and increase response time within its distributed workforce, by using the IT service management (ITSM) solution Freshservice®.

With nine distinctive brands and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel chains in the world. As part of its strategic five-year plan, the company is undertaking a digital transformation, in which a number of key functions are being unified in centres of excellence. One of those centres of excellence focuses on revenue management. The Revenue Systems Hub for the 560 EMEA hotels in operation is located in Madrid and selected Freshservice to manage the team's workflow more efficiently.

As the hospitality industry worldwide collectively adapted to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group’s EMEA revenue management team was forced to quickly adapt their IT infrastructure to handle a nearly 100% remote workforce while they continue to provide their customers with an omnichannel information across third party hotel booking sites, their call center and website.

Benjamin Muratet, vice president of RevTech and Distribution at Radisson Hotel Group said,Multiple IT systems are involved in optimizing the price and occupancy of hotels by presenting the right price to the right customer at the right time and through the right channel. My team receives forty to fifty service requests per day – from simple applications to technically complex challenges. We selected Freshservice to gain more real-time insight into the IT workload and also to better distribute the work.”

The ease and automation of Freshservice enabled the Radisson Hotel Group team to view information in a structured and more complete manner, eliminating the need for emails and massively helped to reduce the turnaround time for employee service requests.

“Radisson Hotel Group’s use of Freshworks technology is the embodiment of our ‘Delight made easy’ vision,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer of Freshworks. “The ease of use and flexibility of our products, right-sized to a customer's unique situation, is what we do best.”

Benjamin Muratet concludes, “The emphasis is now on efficiency, even more than it was before. In addition, the team is working partially from the office as well as from home. If you want to organise the work well, transparency and structure is a prerequisite. Freshservice helps deliver that transparency. Our face-to-face work meetings are now used for strategic discussions, rather than to distribute the workload, which we now do in Freshservice.”

Learn more about how Radisson Hotel Group partners with Freshworks by reading the case study.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and the associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on: LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

Media contact:

Abigail Watts

[email protected]

