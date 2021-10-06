European Demand for Desktop Metal Binder Jetting Solutions for Mid-Volume Metal Parts Manufacturing Gains Momentum

As Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) continues to advance Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (AM 2.0) to reshape the future of manufacturing with mass production and turnkey AM solutions, the company is seeing growing European demand for metal binder jetting, including the Shop System™, the world’s first metal binder jetting system designed for machine shops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005343/en/

The Shop System, the world’s first metal binder jetting system designed for machine shops, is gaining momentum with European customers, with robust demand from manufacturers across countries such as France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since volume shipments of the Shop System began in the fourth quarter of 2020, the system has experienced strong adoption among leading global businesses looking to leverage high-quality binder jetting technology to print end-use metal parts in volumes and at costs unattainable through either conventional manufacturing or legacy additive manufacturing processes. In particular, the Shop System is gaining momentum with European customers, with robust demand from manufacturers across countries such as France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

"We are now at an inflection point where mid- and high-volume production of end-use metal parts through AM is one of the most transformational opportunities for manufacturers,” said Pierre-Victor Sabatier, VP of Sales - EMEA at Desktop Metal. “With this backdrop, it's no surprise that there is accelerating interest in binder jetting here in Europe. We are seeing growing adoption of the Shop System as plant operators, engineers, and production managers realize this solution effectively complements their conventional manufacturing operations with reliable, accessible, and flexible batch production of complex and detailed parts at low costs. With the industry shifting to adapt to supply chain challenges and renewed requests for local manufacturing, Desktop Metal is well positioned to answer the impressive demand we are seeing for production metal AM technologies in Europe and beyond.”

The Shop System is designed to bring metal AM to machine and job shops with an affordable, turnkey solution that achieves exceptional surface finish parts with rich feature detail at speeds up to 10 times those of legacy powder bed fusion AM technologies. With the Shop System, users can print end-use metal parts for use in a variety of industries spanning automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery, and consumer products.

Leading European Companies See the Benefits of the Shop System for Mid-Volume Manufacturing

Cosmind+s.r.l., based in Italy, specializes in the processing of precision sheet metal and mechanical carpentry in the naval, railway, aeronautical, and electronic industries.



“For Cosmind, continuous and constant growth, the improvement of production processes, quality, competitiveness and technological innovation are the fundamental points of the company vision,” said Marco Donisi, COO and Plant Manager, Cosmind s.r.l. “Particular emphasis has been placed on technological innovation with the implementation of new technologies in the additive manufacturing sector. The choice of Desktop Metal technology is the right combination of market diversification and technological innovation. We are convinced that the Desktop Metal Shop System technology will significantly contribute to a turning point in the mechanical sector. With this in mind, we have invested in the creation of a technological hub offering ourselves as a 3D printing service with different technologies and materials available to our customers.”

EdilCAM+Sistemi (ECS), based in Italy, specializes in seismic retrofitting of buildings and civil structures.



“With Desktop Metal’s Shop System, ECS has found a unique and powerful production method that has widened the design boundaries for our company’s patented system, Active Tensioner Multi Material,” said Alessandro Vari, CEO, EdilCAM Sistemi. “Offering extraordinary performance compared to already existing technologies, ECS can also introduce binder jetting to new areas like bridges and viaducts, but also in monuments and historic buildings. Thanks to Desktop Metal’s binder jetting solutions and ECS’s twenty-year history of seismic strengthening, our company can be the first to introduce metal binder jetting in seismic retrofitting.”

Officine+Piki, based in Italy, specializes in stainless steel processing.



“The Desktop Metal Shop System presents an important opportunity for the future of additive manufacturing, especially with prototyping, low-cost production, and the ability to make metal parts which cannot be realized with traditional manufacturing methods due to geometries and internal cavities,” said Davide Vitali, General Manager, Officine Piki. “We also believe in the sustainability of [the system’s] 3D printing process thanks to less use of raw materials resulting in a reduction of waste and recycling of materials, reduction of energy used for production, lower use of water than any other production system, no use of chemical emulsions that must be disposed of, and the opportunity for printing with sustainable materials, such as recycled wood dust.”

Poral, based in France, is a leading powder metallurgy supplier, specializing in technical components across automotive, aerospace, chemical processing, and more.



“We started to investigate metal additive manufacturing some time ago, but we were waiting for the right solution for our company and customers. We needed a solution that would offer all of the benefits of 3D printing, with greater productivity and reduced costs,” said Denis Pugnet, CEO, Poral. “The Shop System allows us to provide complementary solutions to our customers, enabling them to innovate and save both time and money. It's also a great business development tool for us, attracting new opportunities and positioning us as a leading player in the local manufacturing and Industry 4.0 fields. We already see some big projects coming to us and we anticipate huge growth in the demand for metal binder jetting parts in the coming months.”

VTT+Technical+Research+Centre+of+Finland+%28VTT%29, based in Finland, is one of Europe’s leading research institutions, helping to advance the utilization and commercialization of research and technology around the world.



“The development of metal binder jetting expands the applications of additive manufacturing to an even wider range of new applications that have not previously been commercially meaningful,” said Pasi Puukko, Head of VTT’s research team. “In particular, [Desktop Metal’s Shop System] binder jetting technology is better suited for applications where larger series are needed. With this technology, the range of materials is also expanding to new areas.”

The Shop System - Affordable, Batch Production of High-Quality Metal Parts

Featuring the most advanced single pass print engine in the binder jetting market, the Shop System offers a turnkey solution for producing complex, end-use metal parts in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional manufacturing and comparably priced legacy AM technologies. The Shop System includes all the equipment machine shops need to begin binder jetting—from printing through sintering—and is designed to scale throughput with a range of build volume configurations. In addition, Desktop Metal software for build preparation and sintering simulation, in combination with metal powders and process parameters optimized to deliver exceptional part quality and repeatability, make it easy for businesses to get up and running with binder jetting in days instead of weeks or months.

Key benefits of the Shop System include:

Easy to use and operate. Designed with the modern machine shop in mind, the Shop System produces parts at the push of a button through its easy-to-use software interface. It features engineered powders and default processing parameters optimized to deliver exceptional quality and ensure repeatability without the need for extensive third party materials qualification or process development. The use of software-generated hand-removable sintering setters eliminates the need for costly and labor-intensive post-processing steps.





Designed with the modern machine shop in mind, the Shop System produces parts at the push of a button through its easy-to-use software interface. It features engineered powders and default processing parameters optimized to deliver exceptional quality and ensure repeatability without the need for extensive third party materials qualification or process development. The use of software-generated hand-removable sintering setters eliminates the need for costly and labor-intensive post-processing steps. High productivity and superior print quality. Featuring variable build sizes up to 16L and a high-speed, single pass print carriage, the Shop System produces end-use metal parts up to 10 times the speed and at a fraction of the cost of legacy additive manufacturing technologies, amplifying existing output with up to hundreds of complex metal parts printed per day, with mechanical properties exceeding industry standards. With speeds up to 800 cc/hour, the Shop System enables batches of tens or hundreds of complex printed parts in as little as five hours.





Featuring variable build sizes up to 16L and a high-speed, single pass print carriage, the Shop System produces end-use metal parts up to 10 times the speed and at a fraction of the cost of legacy additive manufacturing technologies, amplifying existing output with up to hundreds of complex metal parts printed per day, with mechanical properties exceeding industry standards. With speeds up to 800 cc/hour, the Shop System enables batches of tens or hundreds of complex printed parts in as little as five hours. Rich feature detail with exceptional surface finish. Businesses can print dense, complex metal parts with incredibly fine feature detail and surface finishes as low as four-micron roughness average (Ra) out of the furnace. Leveraging an advanced single pass printhead, 1600 native DPI, the Shop System delivers 400 percent the resolution of legacy binder jetting systems. Reliable print quality is enabled by the 5x nozzle redundancy on the printhead — 25 percent higher redundancy than comparable binder jetting systems.

To learn more about the Shop System, visit www.desktopmetal.com%2Fproducts%2Fshop.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005343/en/