Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast

https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Foc211027.html

A webcast replay will be available for one year using the same link.

Callers

Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and use the entry code 2531587.

U.S.: 1.888.317.6003

Canada: 1.866.284.3684

Other international locations: +1.412.317.6061

Telephone replay

Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through November 3, 2021. Please use conference replay entry code 10160616.

U.S.: 1.877.344.7529

Canada: 1.855.669.9658

Other international locations: +1.412.317.0088

