Sono-Tek Announces Second Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 11:00am EST

MILTON, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Sono-Tek Corporation ( SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter and first half fiscal year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 11:00am EST. The second quarter FY 2022 financial results press release will be issued premarket the morning of Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

Conference Call Date/Time

Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at 11:00am EST

Conference Call Dial-in Information


To participate, please call 1 (877) 270-2148 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call.

Webcast Information

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, https://www.sono-tek.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 10160904, through October 20, 2021.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient, and highly reliable and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity, and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

We discuss expectations regarding our future performance, such as our business outlook, in our annual and quarterly reports, press releases, and other written and oral statements. These “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and duration of the pandemic’s adverse effect on economic and social activity, consumer confidence, discretionary spending and preferences, labor and healthcare costs, and unemployment rates, any of which may reduce demand for some of our products and impair the ability of those with whom we do business to satisfy their obligations to us; our ability to sell and provide our services and products, including as a result of continued pandemic related travel restrictions, mandatory business closures, and stay-at home or similar orders; any temporary reduction in our workforce, closures of our offices and facilities and our ability to adequately staff and maintain our operations resulting from the pandemic; the ability of our customers and suppliers to continue their operations as result of the pandemic, which could result in terminations of contracts, losses of revenue, and further adverse effects to our supply chain; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the specialty glass and portable electronics markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; the success of the emerging market development program; and realization of increased annual revenues as forecasted. We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley
Chief Financial Officer
Sono-Tek Corporation
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
[email protected]

