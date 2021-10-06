Orion Provides Energy-Saving LED Lighting Technology to New York School Districts in Partnership with Synergy Investment, Inc.

MANITOWOC, Wisc., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today announced new LED lighting retrofit projects for two Long Island, New York school districts in partnership with Synergy Investment, Inc., a national leader in LED lighting retrofit solutions, bringing the total retrofit lighting projects in the area to four.



The LED lighting retrofit projects expect to provide the school districts annual energy savings of more than 7.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh) between all four projects.

“We are excited to provide substantial energy savings to these school districts through our partnership with Synergy,” says Mike Altschaefl, CEO and Board Chairman, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. “Not only do these retrofit projects reduce the overall carbon footprint of these districts but they also will decrease their annual energy costs and improve the lighting within these buildings for the students and educators. In total, this will make four separate school district projects in the area since 2019 where we’ve partnered with Synergy to provide the latest in energy-saving technology to the end customer.”

Upon the completion of all four projects, Orion will have supplied approximately 26,000 Harris LDR LED Troffer Retrofit lighting fixture kits that were installed by Synergy in addition to various lighting control systems that accelerate energy savings via occupancy based activation of the lighting systems, automatic ambient light dimming and remote programmability.

“We are proud to offer customers Orion’s high-quality, energy-efficient products and to expand our relationship with Orion, which has blossomed in recent years,” says Daniel Gould, Founder and President of Synergy. “We look forward to working together on these and future projects because we know that Orion is committed to providing the best technology, quality and performance – along with on-time delivery and great customer service.”

Additional funding for school safety improvement projects may be available through the Coronavirus Response and Relief (CARES) Act as a part of recently refreshed grant programs within the Education Stabilization Fund. Orion is encouraged that CARES Act funding could provide an avenue for public education facilities to procure energy-efficient LED lighting and PureMotion™ UVC air movement solutions designed to sanitize air and eliminate airborne viruses including COVID-19 and variants.

About Synergy

On the cutting-edge of lighting innovation, Synergy is a leader in LED lighting solutions across North America. Synergy understands that success doesn’t just depend on placing the latest technology at customers' fingertips. Customers count on the talent, skill and brilliance of Synergy to tailor the best solutions to meet the needs of each of their facilities. With an eye on advanced technology, energy efficiency, and trusted applications, Synergy provides the confidence that your project will be done right.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

