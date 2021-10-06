Logo
Consulting Magazine Names FTI Consulting's Meredith Griffanti and Joe Lakier Rising Stars of the Profession

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (:FCN) today announced that Meredith Griffanti, a Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment, and Joe Lakier, a Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, have been named to Consulting magazine’s Rising Stars of the Profession 2021 list, which recognizes outstanding talent under the age of 35 in the consulting industry. Ms. Griffanti has been recognized in the Communications category, and Mr. Lakier has been honored in the Leadership category.

“Meredith and Joe have built an incredibly strong track record of success working on behalf of our clients,” said Holly Paul, Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “Both Meredith and Joe have established themselves as rising stars and leaders, with a commitment to building teams that exemplifies FTI Consulting’s values and serves as a model for our next generation of professionals.”

Based in New York, Ms. Griffanti co-leads the firm’s Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Communications offering and provides crisis counsel to companies experiencing complex cyber attacks and data privacy investigations. Ms. Griffanti has worked on some of the most high-profile cybersecurity incidents around the world and has successfully managed the communications response to business email compromise, phishing and spear phishing, distributed denial-of service, credential stuffing, nation-state, critical infrastructure and major, double-extortion ransomware attacks. She received Cybersecurity Excellence Awards’ Cybersecurity PR Professional of the Year award in 2021 and was named a 2021 Top Woman in PR and a 2020 Person of the Year for Crisis Management by PR News.

Based in Denver, Mr. Lakier is a founding member of the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation practice where he assists clients with forensic and internal investigations associated with regulatory inquiries and litigation. He has nearly 10 years of experience working with financial services clients including broker-dealers, wealth and asset managers, and consumer banks. He routinely conducts fact-finding investigations, large-scale manual and technology-assisted reviews, compliance program assessments, and remediation program implementation.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

