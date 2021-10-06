Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr® and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO, Financial), developer of the Saphyr® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that the following individuals have joined the Company’s commercial leadership team to help accelerate the global growth of Saphyr and bolster customer support: Amanda Lettmann, Vice President of Global Customer Experience, Amanda Hernandez, Vice President of Global Sales Training and Development, Justin Leighton, Vice President and General Manager, Lineagen, and Bob Hertsenberg, North America Sales Director.



“We are very impressed with the quality of talent we have recruited into our organization,” said Jason Priar, Chief Commercial Officer of Bionano Genomics. “Our Saphyr system and Lineagen’s menu of diagnostic assays are leading solutions in the genomics market and we believe having this team of experienced leaders to support the adoption of both is an outstanding combination. We look forward to the contributions of these individuals to an already strong and passionate culture at Bionano, now and for many years to come.”

Amanda Lettmann joins Bionano after holding global enterprise leadership positions at Dexcom, Adobe Systems and Dell/EMC. With her expertise in customer experience operations, business and digital transformation, and omnichannel engagement strategy and contributing to these companies becoming global leaders at scale, she will help lead Bionano’s global care, solutions and experiences teams to focus on customer innovation and centricity across the Company.





Amanda Hernandez has over 15 years of experience selling multiple products and services within the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics industries, most recently at Progenity. A Registered Nurse by training, she has exceled at connecting the right pieces in the commercial process to help create successful outcomes. Amanda is an accomplished leader who helps sales teams improve their selling skills to take their performance to the next level.





Justin Leighton, a veteran in the genetics diagnostic testing industry, joins Bionano’s Lineagen business, which focuses on clinical testing in pediatrics. He is a commercial leader in the industry with a diverse background in marketing, operations, IT and commercial matters, most recently at PerkinElmer. Justin has P&L responsibility for Lineagen and will play a key role in helping Bionano work towards its goals in clinical applications.





Bob Hertsenberg, a seasoned leader with sales leadership experience at HemoSonics, Cardio Dx and LipoScience, will focus on creating dynamic cross-functional teams to drive top-line revenue growth. Bob has built successful sales teams to drive sales revenue, but more importantly, to provide high levels of care for the patients and clients they serve. He will leverage his previous sales leadership experiences in the medical device and diagnostic industries and work to create a culture of innovation and ownership in the North American sales team.



“I am delighted to have Amanda, Amanda, Justin and Bob join the Bionano Genomics commercial team,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe their combined years of experience in the life sciences and genomics space can add tremendous value to our business and future, as well as help to revolutionize the industry.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr® system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing; it also provides diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables scientists and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano offers genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for more than nine years and has performed more than 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com or lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the impact of the expansion of our commercial leadership team, including our expectations regarding the growth of Saphyr®and our ability to bolster customer support and experience globally. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; our hiring efforts may not achieve the anticipated results; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

