Duke Energy partners with Nest Renew from Google on innovative solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Duke Energy partners with Nest Renew from Google on innovative solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced it is partnering with Nest Renew from Google, a service for compatible Nest thermostats* that makes it easier to participate in energy programs that save energy and support a clean energy future.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

"Customer expectations are changing and this collaboration with Google is a great example of how we're looking for innovative solutions to help our customers save money, conserve energy and invest in renewable energy," said Harry Sideris, executive vice president, customer experience, solutions and services at Duke Energy.

Duke Energy's 7.9 million electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average from cleaner energy, while also receiving strong reliability. In addition to this new program, Duke Energy offers new rate designs and flexible energy use programs to help customers save money.

Nest Renew is designed to work with compatible Nest thermostats in areas served by major continental U.S. grids, to help customers make a positive difference on the environment. As the program evolves, more capabilities are expected to be added for customers.

"Achieving the energy sector's climate goals requires a wide range of strategies, and by partnering with Google on Nest Renew, Duke Energy provides new opportunities to collaborate towards the deployment of new renewable energy resources," said Hannah Bascom, Google's head of energy partnerships. "We're eager to work with Duke Energy to engage consumers in programs that promote a clean, resilient and flexible grid of the future."

Nest Renew will be rolling out an early preview by invitation beginning this fall.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

*Nest Renew requires the 3rd generation Nest Learning thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the newest Nest Thermostat connected to a Google account (sold separately).

Media contact: Loree Elswick
Email: [email protected]
Media line: 800.559.3853

favicon.png?sn=CL31130&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-partners-with-nest-renew-from-google-on-innovative-solutions-301394019.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL31130&Transmission_Id=202110060723PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL31130&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment