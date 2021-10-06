Logo
BridgeBio Pharma to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will host its second R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

BB_Logo.jpg

BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D., will present and be joined by Richard Scheller, Ph.D., chairman of R&D at BridgeBio; Charles Homcy, M.D., chairman of pharmaceuticals at BridgeBio; and Uma Sinha, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at BridgeBio, along with senior scientists and physicians leading BridgeBio's drug discovery and development programs. BridgeBio has 14 programs that are being advanced in the clinic or commercial setting with 30+ programs total in its pipeline for patients living with genetic diseases and genetically-driven cancers.

BridgeBio will unveil new programs, share new information about its pipeline and discuss how it is broadening the scope of its R&D engine. It will also cover the company's most significant near-term catalysts with a focus on the upcoming topline results for acoramidis, BridgeBio's investigational therapy for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). ATTR is a rare heart condition with a progressive and debilitating impact on quality of life likely affecting more than 400,000 patients worldwide.

Topline results from Part A are expected in late 2021 and from Part B in 2023. The primary endpoint at Part A is the change from baseline in a 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) in trial participants receiving acoramidis or placebo after 12 months. If the change from baseline in 6MWD in Part A is highly statistically significant, BridgeBio expects to submit an application for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The R&D Day program importantly and additionally will highlight BridgeBio's broader efforts in cardiorenal, progress in its KRAS portfolio, and advancements in its previously disclosed early-stage Mendelian programs. The Company will also be unveiling new programs in gene therapy.

Agenda:

  • Welcome and introduction – Grace Rauh, vice president of marketing and communications, BridgeBio Pharma
  • Genetic basis of disease – Richard Scheller, Ph.D., chairman of R&D, BridgeBio Pharma
  • BridgeBio's endless summerNeil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO, BridgeBio Pharma
  • Precision cardiorenal introduction – Cameron Turtle, D.Phil., chief strategy officer, BridgeBio Pharma
  • Acoramidis: TTR stabilizer for ATTR – Jonathan Fox, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, BridgeBio Cardiorenal
  • Encaleret: Calcium sensing receptor (CaSR) inhibitor for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) – Mary Scott Roberts, M.D., senior director of clinical development, BridgeBio Cardiorenal
  • Gene therapy platform – Eric David, M.D., J.D., CEO, BridgeBio Gene Therapy
  • Mendelian programs: Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (rDEB) – Uma Sinha, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, BridgeBio Pharma
  • Precision oncology programs: KRAS, SHP2 Eli Wallace, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, BridgeBio Oncology
  • BridgeBioX – Charles Homcy, M.D., chairman of pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma
  • Q&A

The event will be webcast, with a link available in the event calendar on BridgeBio's investor website, https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

To register for BridgeBio's R&D Day, please sign up here. To view the agenda and speaker profiles visit our R&D Day webpage. Attendees must register and watch the webcast to participate in the Q&A sessions.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company's two approved therapies. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
[email protected]
(917) 232-5478

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Katherine Yau
[email protected]
(516) 554-5989

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgebio-pharma-to-host-virtual-rd-day-on-october-12-2021-301393685.html

SOURCE BridgeBio

