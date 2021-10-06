Logo
Itiviti successfully integrates NYFIX Matching post-trade solution with Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE: BR) provider of flexible, cross-asset trading solutions covering the full trade lifecycle, announced the integration of its NYFIX Matching solution with the portfolio, order and investment management system from Broadridge.

"The post-trade space has historically been defined by manual processes, but given shrinking technology budgets, many firms have been unable to address these challenges," said Ray Tierney, President of Itiviti, a Broadridge business. "Now, less than six months after being acquired by Broadridge, Itiviti can deliver our automated NYFIX Matching solution for trade allocation, confirmation and affirmation to a far greater number of clients, helping them save money and expedite trade matching. This integration is a testament to the full power of Broadridge's capabilities, which can scale to support clients now and into the future."

The new solution will empower Broadridge's client base with direct access to NYFIX Matching's automated trade allocation, confirmation and affirmation capabilities. Clients will gain the ability to consolidate matching of multiple asset classes on a single platform and match trade details at a granular level, delivering efficiency and cost benefits. NYFIX Matching's FIX-based affirmation occurs in near real time, seamlessly catching errors, minimizing costly trade breaks, and supporting accelerated settlement cycles. As with most Itiviti products, this solution is multi-asset, global and fully hosted and offers a modern user interface. This is the first of many product integrations between Itiviti and Broadridge and serves as a compelling example of the strong synergies between the two.

Broadridge Investment Management Solutions supports buy-side clients through every step of the trade lifecycle, enabling streamlined trade processing at a scale befitting a global fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues.

To learn more about the benefits of FIX based post-trade processing solution, download the E-book here.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $9 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Itiviti, a Broadridge Business

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients. Itiviti was acquired by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, in May 2021.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
+1 516-472-5129
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications, Broadridge
+1 212-973-6164
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY30711&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itiviti-successfully-integrates-nyfix-matching-post-trade-solution-with-broadridge-investment-management-solutions-301393856.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

