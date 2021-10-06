Logo
Canadians Want Action on Food Insecurity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021

Campaign highlights the impossible choices people face to feed their families

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In the lead-up to World Food Day on October 16th, the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("the Centre") is launching a campaign, #SpeakUpForFoodSecurity, to encourage Canadians to contact their MPs for action on food insecurity.

MapleLeaf_1.jpg

The Centre's goal is to give voice to the views that are shared by so many Canadians: that the crisis of food insecurity in Canada is unacceptable and that action is needed now. Through a new feature of the Centre's website, visitors can easily identify their MPs and customize and send letters advocating action.

In a recent national survey*, two-thirds of Canadians assert that now is the time for government to seriously address social issues like poverty, racism and inequality. The vast majority believe that people going hungry goes against our Canadian values. These are dramatic shifts in how people see the role of government, and the kind of society they want.

"Hunger in Canada will not be solved through food charity; it requires concerted action," said Sarah Stern, Leader of the Centre. "For too long, food banks have borne responsibility for responding with emergency food relief. But food banks are the first to say that they are not the answer. Food charity won't solve food insecurity. One in eight households struggle to put food on the table. Hardworking people are forced to compromise the quality and quantity of the food they buy for their families so they can pay fixed expenses, like rent and heat.

"This campaign speaks to the impossible choices millions of people in Canada face about whether to pay essential bills like heat and rent or feed their families. It's a choice no one should have to make but is truly unconscionable in a nation as rich as ours. We are asking people to contact their Member of Parliament to let them know that we want a better Canada where everyone can access good food," concluded Ms. Stern.

Visit www.feedopportunity.com/contact-your-MP to send your letter now.

* Survey conducted by the Gandalf Group, on behalf of the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security from June 28 – 30, 2021, polled 2,000 Canadians to assess public opinion on critical social, economic and environmental issues and priorities.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the Centre) is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively across sectors to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies, invests in research, and supports programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve food security. For more information, visit the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Follow us on Twitter:

@MapleLeafFoods

@FeedOpportunity

FeedEnglish_2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO30206&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadians-want-action-on-food-insecurity-301393836.html

SOURCE The Maple Leaf Centre For Action On Food Security

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO30206&Transmission_Id=202110060730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO30206&DateId=20211006
