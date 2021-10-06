Cyient Appoints Rajaneesh Kini as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

PR Newswire

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of Rajaneesh Kini as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. This new role will focus on Technology Development at Cyient. Rajaneesh will be responsible for shaping the company's technological vision, building competitive, relevant, and market-ready solutions, and seeding new skills within the organization.

Rajaneesh joins Cyient with over two decades of experience in Engineering across various industry verticals, including Communications, Health, Industrial, and Tech Platforms. He has expertise in building engineering capabilities and solutions in VLSI, Embedded, Cloud software, Data Platforms, Connectivity, Security Engineering, and Industry 4.0. Before Cyient, Rajaneesh headed the Global ER&D Solutions Delivery business for Wipro.

As the Chief Technology Officer at Cyient, Rajaneesh will be instrumental in defining and spearheading the company's technology footprint, focusing on building competencies, solutions, and offerings. Cyient is keen to implement a sound technology strategy across the key growth areas of digital, geospatial, embedded, VLSI, and networks. Rajaneesh will closely work with the team to co-create technology-led solutions to drive disruptive innovation value for our customers.

Speaking on the appointment Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "Rajaneesh joins us at a crucial time. We are no longer in a demand-driven market but rather in one that requires innovation and technological breakthroughs to address the evolving normal. I am confident that with his rich background in ER&D innovation and delivery, Rajaneesh will play a pivotal role in accelerating Cyient's technology landscape and strengthen CyientiFIQ, our innovation platform."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

