Leidos Awarded $300 Million Contract to Support NSA's Technical SIGINT Modernization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2021

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a five-year single award contract by the National Security Agency (NSA). Through this award, which holds a ceiling value of $300 million, Leidos will provide development and modernization efforts in support of the NSA's Technical Signals Intelligence (TechSIGINT) mission.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

"We're proud to continue our support of the TechSIGINT community – providing innovations and deploying efficient and effective capabilities and technologies," said Leidos Intelligence Group President Roy Stevens. "By leveraging our technical, engineering and software expertise, our teams will work to advance NSA's TechSIGINT modernization efforts, providing our nation's leaders and military troops with actionable intelligence and critical information to protect and defend our country."

Leidos will support the TechSIGINT modernization efforts that develop and deploy new systems using cloud architectures and standardized NSA corporate infrastructures and services. The company will provide the technical services to develop, deploy and sustain a wide range of new and improved TechSIGINT collection, production and analysis capabilities.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Alyssa Pettus
(571) 992-5499
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH29911&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-300-million-contract-to-support-nsas-technical-sigint-modernization-301393891.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH29911&Transmission_Id=202110060800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH29911&DateId=20211006
