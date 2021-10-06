Surge Battery Metals Appoints Mr. Bill Macdonald, an Experienced Securities and Corporate Finance Lawyer, to its Board of Directors

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Macdonald to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 5, 2021.

William (Bill) Macdonald is a successful securities and corporate finance lawyer operating in North Vancouver, Canada. Mr. Macdonald has been, and continues to be, a director and/or officer of numerous publicly traded companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges in a variety of industries. Mr. Macdonald is currently the Chairman of the Board of Canucks Autism Network, a non-profit organization that provides recreation and social programs throughout British Columbia for individuals and their families who are living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Mr. Macdonald has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since February 1998, and a member of the New York State Bar since February 2002.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Surge President & CEO states, "Bill's vast experience working with high growth companies, such as Surge, will certainly come in handy as we continue to grow and raise the capital needed to be a successful public company. Over the years, Bill has advised many public companies, both large and small, successfully navigating financing and securities issues for them. He will be critical for the next phase of our proposed expansion and exploration plans, helping to guide our company for the benefit of our shareholders."

Mr. Reimer continues, "Bill is a wonderful addition to our growing team. Through his extensive network of colleagues and individuals, Bill will be able to assist in discussing our business and capital raising needs necessary for moving the company forward. We are very excited to have Bill join Surge's Board of Directors."

Mr. Macdonald comments, "I have been an advisor to Surge for many years, and I am excited to have this opportunity to join the Board of Directors and contribute on another level to the Company. I believe there to be great things in store for Surge in the future, and I am happy to be a part of this journey."

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

As announced on Sept 30, 2021, the Company is also in the process of earning an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles North East of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 35 mineral claims comprising a total of 2800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

British Columbia Nickel Project

Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Nickel Rock Resources to acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the Hard Nickel 4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the Nickel 100 claims. The acquisition is subject to final Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward–looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward–looking. Forward–looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward–looking statements.

Surge Battery Metals Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1H2 778-945-2656 www.surgebatterymetals.com

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-battery-metals-appoints-mr-bill-macdonald-an-experienced-securities-and-corporate-finance-lawyer-to-its-board-of-directors-301393747.html

SOURCE Surge Battery Metals Inc.