Victoria's Secret Launches Original Podcast, "VS Voices," Illuminating Trailblazing Women Who Are Advocating for Change

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Victoria's Secret Launches Original Podcast, "VS Voices," Illuminating Trailblazing Women Who Are Advocating for Change

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Through Intimate Storytelling, award-winning host, advocate, and Girlgaze Founder, Amanda de Cadenet, Discusses Shared Passion with Fellow Icons, as Part of the Global Retail Brand's Journey to Become a Leading Advocate for Women

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret today launched its first original podcast, VS Voices, by award-winning host, advocate, and Girlgaze founder, Amanda de Cadenet. The first season will explore the personal experiences of a group of icons who share a common passion to drive positive change in the world, including several women from the VS Collective. Victoria's Secret launched the VS Collective in June 2021, as part of its brand revolution to inspire women with products, experiences and initiatives that champion them and support their journey.

Priyanka___Headshot.jpg

Each episode of VS Voices will feature a one-on-one interview with de Cadenet and icons from the VS Collective as well as other leading voices in our world today. The conversations will explore the unique backgrounds, experiences and passions of each woman and how it has inspired her advocacy and for the first time, the ambitious work the VS Collective is embarking on in partnership with Victoria's Secret.

"After two years of being isolated from my female friends, it has been such a joy to embark on VS Voices and connect with like-minded women around the world," said de Cadenet. "From London to Buenos Aires, I've been able to share stories with some of the most remarkable women about the things that connect us: purpose, advocacy, authentic selves, loss and love. I hope listeners will relate to these experiences and be comforted by the knowledge that we are more similar than we are different."

The series premiere of VS Voices featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas explores how growing up in India helped define her as an advocate for women, how she balances ambition with emotional vulnerability, and offers new insight into her grief around the death of her father, and how her culture reacted to her marriage to Nick Jonas. The episode will be available on October 6 with new episodes released each Wednesday. Season one will feature conversations with VS Collective members Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech and Eileen Gu as well as additional icons, soon to be announced.

To listen, subscribe or download wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Stay Connected:
Victoria's Secret: https://www.victoriassecret.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victoriassecret
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VictoriasSecret
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victoriassecret
TikTok: https://[email protected]

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

To learn more about Victoria's Secret, please visit VictoriasSecret.com.

About Amanda de Cadenet:

Amanda de Cadenet is a photographer, advocate, Founder of Girlgaze and award-winning host of the interview series The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet that featured barrier breaking conversations with female leaders and innovators, such as VP Kamala Harris, #MeTooFounder Tarana Burke, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Saldana, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga. In 2019, de Cadenet adapted her eponymous interview series The Conversation into a weekly podcast exclusively for Spotify that featured candid discussions on current event topics with female activists, writers, politicians, and game changers. In 2016, de Cadenet launched Girlgaze a digital media company and job platform that connects female-identifying and nonbinary creatives with brands who want to hire diverse creative teams. Follow her on Instagram @Amandadecadenet or visit AmandadeCadenet.com.

Amanda___Headshot.jpg

VS_Voices_Stacked_BLK_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL30308&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-launches-original-podcast-vs-voices-illuminating-trailblazing-women-who-are-advocating-for-change-301393879.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL30308&Transmission_Id=202110060705PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL30308&DateId=20211006
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment