Liberty Defense to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider for concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event taking place virtually and at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles from October 12-14th, 2021. CEO Bill Frain will be presenting on October 13th at 1:30pm EDT on the Company's latest development plans and upcoming activities. The presentation will be available on the Company website after the conference.

Liberty_Defense_Holdings_Ltd__Liberty_Defense_to_Present_at_the.jpg

Liberty's HEXWAVE contactless walkthrough people screening system provides superior, high throughput security detection for indoor and outdoor venues. The Company is also building the next generation of airport passenger screening under exclusive license, including walk-through body and shoe scanner technology for improved detection.

For more information about Liberty and to subscribe to company updates, visit: https://libertydefense.com

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain
CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=VA30598&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-defense-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-main-event-301393885.html

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA30598&Transmission_Id=202110060800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA30598&DateId=20211006
