4 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster Than Sales

These companies have efficient operating activities

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 06, 2021

Summary

  • CDW, PerkinElmer, Cincinnati Financial and Rollins are increasing their profit margins
  • There is an indication that their operating activities are very efficient.
Article's Main Image

Investors may want to consider the following stocks since they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins expand along with growth.

The following companies have five-year revenue growth rates of no less than 5% per year and five-year net income growth rates of no less than 10% per year.

CDW

The first stock value investors may want to consider is CDW Corp. (

CDW, Financial), a Lincolnshire, Illinois-based provider of integrated information technology solutions to several private and public organizations in North America and the United Kingdom.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 8% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 16.1% every year over the last five years.

1445736305915858944.png

The stock closed at around $184.13 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $25.32 billion and a 52-week range of $117.02 to $203.82.

Currently, CDW pays quarterly dividends. On Sept. 10, it distributed 40 cents per common share, which was on par with the previous payment.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $202.67 per share.

PerkinElmer

The second stock investors may want to consider is PerkinElmer (

PKI, Financial), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of products and solutions for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations worldwide.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 12.3% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 18.2% every year over the last five years.

1445736308944146432.png

The stock closed at around $170.06 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $21.46 billion and a 52-week range of $119.94 to $192.

Currently, PerkinElmer pays quarterly dividends. On Nov. 12, it will pay 7 cents per common share, which will be on par with the previous payment.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and an 8 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $179.18 per share.

Cincinnati Financial

The third stock value investors may want to consider is Cincinnati Financial Corp. (

CINF, Financial), a Fairfield, Ohio-based property-casualty insurer.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue increase by 8.9% and its trailing 12-month net income increase by 17.4%, on average, every year over the last five years.

1445736311871770624.png

The stock closed at around $115.5 per share on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a 52-week range of $69.92 to $125.67.

Currently, Cincinnati Financial pays a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per common share with the next payment scheduled for Oct. 15, leading to a forward dividend yield of 2.18% as of Oct. 5.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $133 per share.

Rollins

The fourth stock value investors may want to consider is Rollins Inc. (

ROL, Financial), an Atlanta-based provider of pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue rise by 8% and its trailing 12-month net income rise by 10.6%, on average, every year over the last five years.

1445736313339777024.png

The stock closed at around $35.91 per share on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a 52-week range of $31.44 to $43.

Currently, Rollins pays a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per common share with the last payment scheduled for Sept. 10, leading to a forward dividend yield of 0.89% as of Oct. 5.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 7 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 9 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of hold for this stock and have established an average target price of $38.33 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
