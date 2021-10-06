Canandaigua National Corp Buys Airbnb Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, SPS Commerce Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Fiserv Inc, Roche Holding AG

New Purchases: ABNB, NVO, SPSC, OKE, MAR, BMI, ENB, IAC, FITB, PIPR, VICI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, SPS Commerce Inc, Corning Inc, Schlumberger, sells General Electric Co, Fiserv Inc, Roche Holding AG, Trane Technologies PLC, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2021Q3, Canandaigua National Corp owns 263 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,545 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,848 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 105,740 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 106,792 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 91,551 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.14 and $167.8, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $160.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.22 and $107.4, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Corning Inc by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 174.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $369.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 94.84%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $413.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 66%. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 4,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canandaigua National Corp reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Canandaigua National Corp still held 6,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.