WealthNavi Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

For the details of WealthNavi Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthnavi+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WealthNavi Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 7,297,921 shares, 33.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 26,980,196 shares, 28.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 5,465,564 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 12,114,893 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,883,437 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 12,114,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 729,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of WealthNavi Inc..
