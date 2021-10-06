WealthNavi Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Added Positions: VEA, VTI, VWO, AGG, GLD, IYR, TIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthNavi Inc.. As of 2021Q3, WealthNavi Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthNavi Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthnavi+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 7,297,921 shares, 33.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 26,980,196 shares, 28.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 5,465,564 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 12,114,893 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,883,437 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 12,114,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 729,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.