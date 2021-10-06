Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Henry Schein Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Air Lease Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: QQQM, HSIC, GNTX, EFAX, MSFT,

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Henry Schein Inc, Gentex Corp, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Air Lease Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $671 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 896,325 shares, 57.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 156,413 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 255,724 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 111,252 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 61,470 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 156,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $76.97. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 158,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.7 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $85.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.92%. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 138,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 21.23%. The sale prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 196,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.