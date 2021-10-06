Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Henry Schein Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Air Lease Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: QQQM, HSIC, GNTX, EFAX, MSFT,
- Added Positions: STOR, GL, FTDR, UNVR, BIP, UHS, KMX, MHK, CSL, SNA, PB, ORI, V, STWD, TPH, MKSI, CCOI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, HGV, JEF, LAMR, ASGN, KEYS, MIDD, CBRE, WH, GOOGL, AAPL, SCHW, SBUX, SPY,
- Sold Out: AL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 896,325 shares, 57.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 156,413 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 255,724 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 111,252 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 61,470 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 156,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $76.97. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 158,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.7 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $85.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73.Reduced: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.92%. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 138,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 21.23%. The sale prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 196,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd..
1. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. keeps buying
