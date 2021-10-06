Xerox Joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program, Becomes First Provider of Managed Print Services in the Distributed Workplace to Earn Customer First Badge

Xerox announced today that it joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program. Today, Xerox is the only provider of Managed Print Services in the Distributed Workplace to have earned the Customer First Badge. Receiving this badge signifies Xerox’s commitment to soliciting fully representative customer reviews and utilizing those reviews to shape the future of the company’s products and services.

“We believe being a Customer First provider of managed print services is a testament to the incredible work that we do every day here at Xerox,” said Mike Feldman, president, Americas Operations and Global Document Services at Xerox. “We are committed to supporting our customers by delivering first-class transformative solutions that are cloud-based, productive and secure, and we will continue listening to our customers and expanding our services to meet their evolving needs.”

As part of Gartner Peer Insights program, Xerox solicited feedback from customers across numerous industries and geographies to gather unbiased opinions on deploying and using Xerox Managed Print Services. Recent reviews from Xerox’s global customer base include:

Visit the Xerox+Management+Print+Services page for more information.

