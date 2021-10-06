Logo
'The Streaming Decade,' Roku's Annual Survey, Shows Industry has Passed a "Tipping Point"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Content producers, advertisers, and marketers take note, TV streaming popularity continues to rise with 4 in 5 Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers (versus 3 in 4 who pay for traditional TV), according to The Streaming Decade survey released today by Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU). The annual survey provides insights into consumer TV viewing behaviors and preferences, and how the pandemic accelerated the ongoing shift to TV streaming.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005618/en/

The Streaming Decade survey also revealed that content such as new movie releases (72 per cent), and sports (68 per cent) is a key reason Canadians would try a new streaming service. As well, the ease-of-use, cost-savings, and content quality of TV streaming was shown to have extremely broad, intergenerational appeal among Canadian consumers.

“Amid a year of uncertainty, this survey puts data behind what we at Roku have believed since our founding in 2002: all TV will be streamed,” says Mirjam Laux, VP International Platform at Roku. “These results show that TV streaming is bringing more people together, starting new conversations, and giving viewers of every generation content they love, while also making it more accessible. TV streaming is here to stay.”

The report also highlights generational differences between TV streaming behaviour, with 98 percent of Gen Z’s; 96 per cent of Millennials; 86 per cent of Gen X’s, and 68 per cent of Boomers using more TV streaming services in the past year.

“For Canadian TV streamers, the number of content options available, as well as the ability to watch at any point of the day makes TV streaming appealing to many,” says Christina Summers, Head of Advertising Canada at Roku. “For advertisers and marketers, the growth in TV streaming, represents great opportunity to better target, reach, and gain new customers. For Roku’s content producers, TV streaming makes it easier to tap into new audience segments, and better monetize existing and often dormant catalogues to extend reach further. Overall, TV streaming is a win-win for everyone in the TV eco-system.”

Full survey results can be found here, and please visit our+blog for additional insights and commentary on the results. Happy Streaming™!

Additional key stats from the survey:

  • 40 per cent of streaming Boomers added more TV streaming services in the past year
  • 72 per cent of consumers say having access to a new movie release is a key reason they would try a new service
  • More than 8 in 10 Canadians agree that one of the biggest factors when deciding whether to try a new streaming service is if it offers free and paid subscription tiers
  • 42 per cent of TV streamers have ad-supported service
  • 1 in 3 sports viewing audiences watch sports via TV streaming

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

* Methodology: Between July 24 and July 30, 2021, on behalf of Roku, Inc. NRG surveyed online n=953 18-70 year olds in Canada who watch at least 5 hours of TV per week via

traditional pay TV (i.e. cable, satellite, or telco service) or a streaming service.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth and adoption of TV streaming and the global trend towards streaming, including trends towards streaming among Canadians. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku, Roku TV, and OneView are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the United States.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005618r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005618/en/

