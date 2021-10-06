Logo
VideoAmp and VIZIO Announce Renewed Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

VideoAmp and VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a newly formed agreement in support of VideoAmp’s cross-screen measurement and currency solution. VideoAmp will maintain access and continue to use VIZIO’s Inscape Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data from more than 18M opted-in VIZIO Smart TVs for planning, measurement and TV ad sales use cases. The newly extended relationship, which was previously slated to expire at the end of 2021, will now run through the end of 2025 with an option for VideoAmp to extend.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with VIZIO and are looking forward to what the future holds for our partnership. Effective advertising hinges on changing the way we use our datasets to create more advanced, resilient and transparent solutions for our clients. VIZIO has been a trusted partner in helping us achieve an unrivaled level of confidence and service for our clients. Our renewed partnership will ensure the continued delivery of privacy-safe, scalable solutions for reaching the right audience while also optimizing media investments and advertising yields in the most effective way,” said VideoAmp’s Chief Strategy Officer, Nick Chakalos.

Inscape is a business unit of VIZIO that generates first-party viewing data from millions of Smart TVs and provides the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data available on the market. VideoAmp maintains a unique position with the renewed partnership, with a direct input of VIZIO data into VideoAmp’s commingled TV viewership footprint. VideoAmp’s TV dataset is one of the largest commingled, deduplicated and enriched Set-Top Box (STB) and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) television exposure datasets in the industry, across 24M households and 35M devices. VideoAmp makes this TV dataset interoperable across streaming video platforms, wall gardens and digital publishers with a proprietary cross-screen measurement methodology.

​​VideoAmp’s continued use of VIZIO’s data will help support VideoAmp’s recently announced currency pilots with five of the six major advertising holding companies, along with their newly announced currency partnership with ViacomCBS. With adoption across both the buy- and sell-side, VideoAmp’s measurement capabilities are now considered one of the front-runners for an industry-wide cross-screen currency option.

"VideoAmp’s continued use of VIZIO’s Inscape viewership data will help support VideoAmp’s recently announced currency plans,” said Travis Hockersmith, Vice President of Platform+ at VIZIO. “VIZIO's Inscape continues to help accelerate cross-screen currency options with our best-in-class data set.”

VideoAmp has invested heavily in developing a privacy-preserving framework, leveraging predictive algorithms, reliable methodology and the industry’s most trusted, highest quality TV viewership data to measure and optimize impressions delivered across channels.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a software and data company creating a more sophisticated data-driven advertising ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

The VideoAmp platform provides measurement and optimization tools that unify audiences across the disparate systems of traditional TV, streaming video and digital media. Unlocking new value for those currently operating within a siloed view of their audiences, VideoAmp creates efficiencies for the entire industry.

VideoAmp is transforming a 100-year-old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in advertisers increasing their return on investment, publishers increasing their revenues and improving the viewing experience for consumers.

VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005066/en/

