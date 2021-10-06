Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Logo
Oct 06, 2021
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), today announced Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs as its new Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), reporting to Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Dr. Burroughs will support WSFS in creating and delivering a work environment designed to foster a culture of inclusion and ensure the long-term sustainability of the Company’s DE&I efforts.

“WSFS is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce through education, understanding, and promoting a culture that represents the communities we serve,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Dr. Burroughs brings nearly two decades of experience as a results-driven leader in banking and DE&I. Her addition is part of our continued and deliberate efforts to build a deep bench of leaders, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of excellence through respect, diversity, inclusivity, equity and opportunity.”

Dr. Burroughs joins WSFS with almost twenty years of experience building and leading collaborative environments with a focus on diversity initiatives. She most recently served as Community Engagement Director at Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was a core leader on the D.R.I.V.E. (Diversity, anti-Racism, Inclusion, Value, and Health Equity) taskforce, provided strategic management of community engagement activities, and promoted equity in healthcare to reduce disparities in underserved or marginalized communities.

“WSFS has a strong culture of collaboration and openness and I am looking forward to continuing to build upon the foundational efforts of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey,” said Dr. Burroughs. “I’m honored by the confidence the leadership team has bestowed upon me to lead such critical initiatives.”

Dr. Burroughs is a resident of Newtown, Pa. where she lives with her husband and daughter. She is an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Bucks County chapter of the NAACP, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and of the Equity Leadership Team for the Pennsbury School District. She received her doctorate in educational leadership from Delaware State University, her master’s in business administration from Pennsylvania State University, and is currently enrolled at the Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations pursuing credentials as a diversity professional.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $26.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:
Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7829909-fd7d-45f9-bd60-91612fa7c57b

