Airbase Partners with Silicon Valley Bank to Offer its Comprehensive Spend Management Platform to SVB Business Cardholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Airbase Partners with Silicon Valley Bank to Offer its Comprehensive Spend Management Platform to SVB Business Cardholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Airbase,the only comprehensive spend management platform available for small and mid-market companies, has today announced a partnership with Silicon+Valley+Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors. SVB's business cards can now be used with Airbase's spend management software through an API integration, which automates accounting and spend approval workflows.

SVB business credit cards are designed for innovative companies and investors of all stages to manage their financial needs as they scale their businesses. Airbase's sophisticated software capabilities provide companies with excellent card spending control and the ability to transmit transaction details for booking to their general ledgers automatically. SVB business credit card customers will also benefit from Airbase's accounts payable and employee expense reimbursement capabilities.

"As more financial institutions focus on strengthening their digital offerings, it's essential that they choose the right technology partners," says Thejo Kote, Founder and CEO at Airbase. "We are excited to launch this strategic partnership with SVB. All businesses deserve best-in-class financial products that seamlessly combine their spend management workflows and payments.

"Thousands of businesses already use SVB for their business cards, and with this partnership — our first of this kind — we're opening up the power of the Airbase platform to them.

"The power of the combination of Airbase and SVB is that our joint customers can now manage all their non-payroll spending in one place — SVB cards, bills, reimbursements — with robust approvals, AP automation, and real-time reporting on the state of spend in their businesses."

Jon Oakes, Managing Director of Card Products at SVB, says, "We are focused on providing our clients with the best tools and processes to help them run their businesses. Through Airbase's robust spend management platform and SVB's business credit cards designed for innovators, we will enable our clients to increase control and visibility while simplifying and automating workflows."

Silicon Valley Bank clients not currently using Airbase can sign up to use the Airbase spend management solution right away. New Airbase customers can choose between using Airbase or SVB business cards upon onboarding.

About Airbase

Airbase is the only comprehensive spend management platform for small and mid-market companies. It combines all-inclusive accounts payable automation, software-enabled corporate cards, and simplified employee expense reimbursements. Airbase applies consistent approval workflows across all areas, automates accounting, and provides real-time reporting for all non-payroll spend. Innovative accounting automation results in a faster close, better visibility, and true control. Most companies rely on a combination of siloed software products, spreadsheets, and manual workarounds to pay vendors and reimburse employees. Airbase eliminates the resulting messy tech-stack and inefficient processes by replacing products like Expensify and Bill.com. Airbase empowers employees with a uniform approach to spending money, whether that involves corporate card spend, raising a PO, or requesting reimbursement.
www.airbase.com | [email protected]

Airbase also hosts “Off the Ledger”, a Slack community for over 2,500 finance professionals that’s a private space for networking, advice, and members-only events. Finance professionals only can apply for membership at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbase.com%2Foff-the-ledger-finance-and-accounting-slack-group

About Silicon Valley Bank

For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international, and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

Airbase is an independent third party and is not affiliated with SVB Financial Group. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW, and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq: SIVB).

New Corporate and Business Card programs are subject to credit approval. For complete details about the SVB Corporate or Business Card, including applicable fees and terms and conditions of the Card program, please see the SVB Corporate or Business Card Terms and Conditions for full program details. All credit products and loans are subject to underwriting, credit, and collateral approval. All information contained herein is for informational and reference purposes only and no guarantee is expressed or implied. Rates, terms, programs, and underwriting policies are subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend. Certain terms, conditions, exclusions, and limitations apply, including a limit on cash advance capabilities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005083r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005083/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment