Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work

Mr.+Cooper+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today it is Great+Place+to+Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Mr. Cooper Group.

“We are humbled and excited to receive the Great Place to Work recognition for the third year in a row, especially amid a challenging year due to the pandemic,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “The Mr. Cooper Group team is what makes our company so special, and I am proud of our team members for continuing to support one another and creating a culture built on trust and a workplace that is more transparent, equitable and inclusive.”

Survey results show that team members are seeing continued improvement in how Mr. Cooper Group prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, how leaders communicate and ensure team members are fully informed about what is happening at the company, and how the company invests in career growth and leadership opportunities.

Results also showed year-over-year improvement in fairness, credibility and respect, which is due in part to how the company has managed through the pandemic and remote work by prioritizing the health and safety of team members and establishing practices that create great experiences regardless of where team members sit. Since transitioning to a mostly remote workforce due to the pandemic, Mr. Cooper Group has continually shaped what the future of work will look like for the company based on team member feedback and consistently high productivity metrics.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mr. Cooper Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Cultivating a strong culture by listening and acting on input from team members continues to be a top priority for the company, and this direct feedback has led to several innovative and unique benefit offerings for Mr. Cooper Group team members. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include:

Company and team member-funded relief program for catastrophic disasters and personal hardships

Down payment and mortgage assistance

Paid maternity and bonding leave and adoption and family planning assistance

Student debt repayment and tuition reimbursement

Generous vacation time and including paid-time-off for volunteering

Ongoing education through a web-based personal and professional development platform

Diversity and inclusion resource group interaction and activities

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Career opportunities at Mr. Cooper Group can be found at careers.mrcooper.com.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

