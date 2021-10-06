New Donaldson Connected Filtration Service Features for Dust Collectors Help Manufacturers Reduce Energy Use and Operating Costs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Donaldson Connected Filtration Service Features for Dust Collectors Help Manufacturers Reduce Energy Use and Operating Costs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has added three new features to iCue™ Connected Filtration Service’s continually evolving list of performance monitoring and data acquisition capabilities.

The subscription-based iCue service remotely monitors a facility’s dust collection equipment and provides operational insights directly to end users. This information can help manufacturers reduce unplanned downtime, support efficient maintenance and operations, and automatically capture compliance and sustainability data. The three new features are the eighth release of the ongoing capability and improvement updates to the service since its launch 24 months ago. The three new features are:

  • Fan energy monitoring allows users to assess the energy demands of a dust collector, with both fan power and daily energy use metrics. Reducing energy consumption is a key initiative for many manufacturers’ sustainability goals and dust collectors can be large consumers of energy. This data can help users balance the costs of filter replacement with energy usage.
  • Bin level monitoring alerts users when dust collector bins are nearly full, removing guesswork about when to empty bins, and preventing filter damage and the mess caused by dust overflow. This sensor is especially useful in operations where bins fill frequently.
  • Pulse valve health monitoring has been expanded to work on collectors with up to three (from original support of one) manifolds to help detect compressed air problems or failed pulse valves that can affect filter life. This feature helps users prevent unplanned downtime and emergency repairs.

“Our iCue connected filtration service features continue to evolve as we invest in research and development to ensure we can provide the information our dust collector customers need,” said Wade Wessels, Global Director of Connected Solutions for Donaldson. “These three new features give EHS, maintenance and sustainability teams the real-time data required for compliance reporting and making informed maintenance decisions that help reduce total energy use and operational costs.”

The iCue Connected Filtration Service can be retrofitted to most existing Donaldson and non-Donaldson dust collectors and is provided free of charge for six months on select Donaldson dust collector models sold in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Learn more about Donaldson iCue connected filtration service at Donaldson.com%2Ficue-collector-monitoring, email [email protected] or phone +1 833-898-5996.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005125r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005125/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment