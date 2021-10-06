Casey's and IRI Expand Partnership and Launch New Collaboration Portal for Casey's Merchants and Suppliers

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs (Nasdaq: CASY), a leading convenience store chain in the United States, and IRI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced they are expanding their point-of-sale data sharing partnership to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from Casey’s Rewards’ over 4 million members.

Casey’s POS and loyalty data will be integrated in a new collaboration portal that will arm Casey’s merchants and supplier partners with the data and insights needed to create a differentiated product assortment where the right products are optimally placed, priced and promoted to drive traffic, revenue and profitability. Hosted on the industry-leading IRI Liquid Data® platform, the portal will provide easy access to item, day and store-level transactional data and shopper insights and offer a unified view of Casey’s business and the convenience marketplace.

“IRI’s data and analytics have helped us enhance our capability to be even more relevant, engaging and convenient for our guests, and we are excited at the new market opportunities it will allow us to unlock in the future,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer of Casey’s. “We look forward to building upon our relationship and introducing this powerful portal so we can collaborate with our suppliers more effectively and efficiently as we generate new opportunities for growth.”

“With over 2,300 convenience stores in the Midwest and South, Casey’s is continuously finding new ways to elevate the shopping experience for its guests,” said Baljit “Bal” Dail, president of IRI Global. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Casey’s and build a best-in-class program to help them maximize their ROI and provide their CPG suppliers with accurate, real-time and actionable insights driven by the most representative convenience store data available.”

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

