Society for Clinical Research Sites Names PPD Winner of Prestigious Eagle Award

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) is the recipient of the 2021 Eagle Award from the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) for its commitment to advancing clinical research professionalism through strong site partnerships.

The award, based on voting by research sites globally, recognizes the contract research organization (CRO) that best exemplifies a site-focused approach to clinical trial management by demonstrating outstanding leadership, professionalism and integrity.

“The Eagle Award is one of the most prestigious honors in our industry, and this recognition affirms PPD’s ongoing commitment to create and sustain strong relationships with our site partners,” said David Johnston, Ph.D., executive vice president and global head of clinical development services at PPD. “In close coordination with our site partners and customers, we are committed to upholding the highest standards in clinical trial management to help deliver life-changing therapies for patients. We want to thank the sites and their research teams for their collaborative partnership as we progress our shared vision.”

PPD draws on decades of experience in collaborating with leading research sites and site networks worldwide to advance biopharmaceutical and biotech customers’ development programs. For investigators and physician practices new to clinical research, PPD offers SiteCoach, customized training to help them navigate the complexities of patient recruitment, educate patients on their options and streamline trial administration. Additionally, PPD’s Accelerated Enrollment Solutions business (AES) provides customers access to its dedicated site network of more than 160 global sites.

SCRS site members nominated companies for the Eagle Award that they had worked with in the past year that exemplified excellence, and PPD was selected based on votes cast from the global site community. PPD accepted the award during the annual SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, Florida.

“The SCRS Eagle Award recognizes a sponsor and CRO who have exemplified an exceptional working relationship with clinical research sites,” said Sean Soth, vice president of global business partnerships at SCRS. “Collaboration on study design, responsive communication and fair contracting practices are among the elements that are weighed in the SCRS Eagle Award voting process. This year, nearly 5,000 sites participated in voting and recognized PPD as the 2021 CRO recipient. SCRS congratulates PPD for their contributions to site success globally."

SCRS, a global organization founded in 2012, is an influential voice for the clinical research site community and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. SCRS represents more than 9,500 sites in 47 countries, providing members with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity.

