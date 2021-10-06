Chase and Hyatt Launch First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Today, Chase Card Services (NYSE: JPM) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the launch of the new World+of+Hyatt+Business+Credit+Card, designed to reward small business owners and Hyatt customers for how they do business. This first business credit card offered by Hyatt features an adaptive rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most, helping them quickly achieve free nights, elite status, room and suite upgrades and other highly coveted rewards.

“Now more than ever, small business owners have demonstrated their resilience and innovation as they continue to navigate the challenges of the current environment,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We heard from members and business owners that they look to be rewarded in personalized ways for how they do business. This new card allows every business expense – from hotel rooms to cell phone bills to shipping fees and more – to be a vehicle for personalized and valuable rewards, which can be used on one-of-a-kind experiences across the 19 brands and more than 1,000 locations worldwide that participate in World of Hyatt.”

“We designed the benefits and services of the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card based on extensive consumer and small business research,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “Today’s small business owners are seeking flexibility, value, choice and personalization. We’re proud to work with Hyatt to offer a credit card that allows them to make the most of their top business expenses with the ability to earn valuable points and higher tier status to enjoy on their next trip to a Hyatt destination, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”

The new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, a Visa Signature® Business Credit card, offers valuable benefits including:

More Bonus Points: Adaptive accelerator that rewards cardmembers with 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent for their top three of eight spend categories each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2022; and top two of eight spend categories in 2023 and beyond—with no cap on the Bonus Points they can earn Spend categories include dining; airline tickets purchased directly with the airline; car rental agencies; local transit and commuting; gas stations; internet, cable and phone services; social media and search engine advertising; and shipping 9x Points total on Hyatt stays and experiences – that is based on: 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on the card at Hyatt hotels and resorts, including participating restaurants and spas Plus 5 Base Points from Hyatt per eligible $1 spent at Hyatt hotels and resorts as a World of Hyatt member 2x Bonus Points for fitness club and gym memberships 1 Bonus Point on all other purchases

More ways to achieve higher status: Automatic Discoverist status in World of Hyatt (typically requires 10 Tier-Qualifying Nights or 25,000 Base Points) 5 Tier-qualifying night credits with each $10,000 in spend on the card in a calendar year With World of Hyatt’s 2021 reduced elite status criteria, World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can earn top tier Globalist status with $60,000 in spend on the card now through Dec. 31, 2021.

Additional ways to spend and earn: Spend $50,000 or more on the card in a calendar year and receive 10% of redeemed points back as Bonus Points for the remainder of the calendar year Earn $100 in Hyatt credit each anniversary year: Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 in statement credits up to two times each anniversary year

Additional benefits include: World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers can gift up to 5 Discoverist statuses to their company employees No fee for employee business cards No foreign transaction fees Complimentary roadside dispatch Primary rental car collision damage waiver Extended warranty protection Purchase protection Trip cancellation/travel interruption insurance Travel and emergency assistance services Access to Hyatt Leverage, Hyatt’s global business travel program that offers special rates to qualifying small and mid-sized enterprises at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide



For a limited time, new World of Hyatt Business Credit cardmembers also have access to the following cardmember bonuses:

Earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points (equivalent of up to 15 free nights at a category 1 Hyatt hotel or 2 free nights at a category 7 Hyatt hotel or resort) after spending $7,500 within the first three months from account opening.

Cardmembers who apply by Dec. 31, 2021, can receive a complimentary one-year Headspace subscription (valued at $69.99 per year); Headspace subscription must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2022. This offering is an extension of Hyatt’s exclusive global wellbeing collaboration with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, and builds upon Hyatt’s holistic wellbeing strategy. This Headspace subscription is designed to help business owners prioritize mental health, thus building healthier, and more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. For more information about Headspace, please visit www.headspace.com.



The new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card joins Hyatt and Chase’s previously launched co-branded World+of+Hyatt+Credit+Card, designed to reward today’s travelers for making everyday purchases.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is now available and has an annual fee of $199. For more information about the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, visit www.chase.com%2Fhyattbizcard.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 25 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the %3Ci%3EFIND%3C%2Fi%3E platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

