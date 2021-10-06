Logo
FARO® CIO Ann Hewitt Named Top-10 Women's Leaders of 2021 by Industry Era Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, is honored to announce that Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer Ann Hewitt has been named as "10 Best CIOs of 2021" by Industry Era Magazine, a leading global technology-related business news media firm.

Ann_Hewitt.jpg

Hewitt joined FARO in 2018 and has a 30-year career in Information Technology, having served in similar leadership capacities at Huron Consulting Group, True Value, OfficeMax, JPMorgan Chase, and Zurich Life Insurance. She earned her BS, Electrical Engineering at the University of Iowa and MBA at The University of Chicago – Booth School of Business.

"Throughout her career, Ann has been an inspiration to women in multiple industries," said Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer of FARO. "Ann empowers colleagues to find their voice and be confident of their contributions to the Company's success. As one of the five female executives on my leadership team, I am proud we recognize that diversity leads to better innovation and transformational ways of thinking. As a part of this commitment, we continue to invest in formal programs designed to foster diversity through networking, talent management, and targeted career development."

"I am thrilled to receive this recognition; less for me personally but for my entire IT team and all the women at FARO and others I may have inspired during my career," added Hewitt. "It is important for me to work for organizations that ensure we are not only hiring diverse groups of people but are spurring on the creative thinking that happens when different perspectives and backgrounds come together."

About FARO
For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL30253&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-cio-ann-hewitt-named-top-10-womens-leaders-of-2021-by-industry-era-magazine-301394051.html

SOURCE FARO

