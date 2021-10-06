This Halloween, Have No Fear Because Crest #BringOnTheCandy Safes are Here!

Fess up, parents! We all know many of you eat your kids’ Halloween candy. This can lead to some very unhappy trick-or-treaters when they come across their half-empty candy bags they worked so hard to fill! Crest - the #1 Toothpaste brand in America – is coming to the rescue by launching a giveaway of limited-edition #BringOnTheCandy Safes to help keep teeth (and candy) protected!

Every Halloween, Crest toothpaste protects kids’ and grown-ups’ teeth alike so they can bring on the candy. Whether it’s Crest+Kid%26rsquo%3Bs+Cavity+Protection+Sparkle+Fun+Toothpaste that makes brushing and fighting cavities something kids will want to do or Crest+%2B+Scope+Toothpaste that provides the ultimate combination of clean & fresh, there’s a Crest toothpaste for any candy lover. Crest brought that same level of protection when designing the #BringOnTheCandy Safes so kids can finally securely store their candy to enjoy later from parents, siblings or even friends!

“We know Halloween is all about the candy. And Crest gives parents peace of mind knowing that when their kids choose sweets, Crest has them covered,” said Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America. “But Halloween candy needs protection too! So we came up with the perfect solution for parents and kids to keep their teeth and candy protected this Halloween.”

The #BringOnTheCandy Safe giveaway will run from 10/6/2021-10/9/2021 and is open to U.S. residents, 18 years and older. Parents can enter the giveaway via Instagram by posting why their family loves Crest and why they want a Crest #BringOnTheCandy Safe; be sure to include #BringOnTheCandy, #sweepstakes and tag @Crest for a chance to win. Official sweepstakes rules can be found here.

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 65 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

