Republic Services Opens California's First Fully Solar-Powered Compost Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Site will help San Diego region recycle organic waste under new state law

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced the opening of California's first fully solar-powered compost facility, which will recycle food and yard waste from the San Diego region. Republic's new Otay Compost Facility in Chula Vista, Calif., will help communities meet the requirements of a new state law mandating diversion of organic waste from landfills, while operating completely off the grid.

"Republic Services has made a long-term commitment to increase the recycling and circularity of key materials like organics from the waste stream," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "Recycling organic waste into compost is one of the many ways we're providing sustainable solutions to our customers in the San Diego region, and we continue to invest in organics infrastructure across California."

State law SB 1383 takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, and will require the majority of homes and businesses in California to recycle their food and yard waste. Recycling organic waste into compost creates a nutrient-rich soil amendment, which helps preserve natural resources and reduce water consumption. The law also requires cities to purchase and use organics-based products like compost, helping ensure this material is returned to the community through the circular economy.

The Otay Compost Facility utilizes solar power to run composting operations at the site, including fans that aerate the organic material as well as oxygen and temperature sensors, and employs industry-leading compost cover technology. The facility can process 100 tons of organics per day, with plans to double capacity by the end of the year.

As a leader in the environmental services industry, Republic Services operates 12 compost facilities, six of which are in California. In 2020, the Company processed more than 2.15 billion pounds of food and yard waste and created nearly a half-million tons of compost.

Republic Services was named 2020 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association, a recognition of the Company's innovation and leadership. Organics recycling directly supports Republic's sustainability goal to increase recovery and circularity of key materials from the waste stream by 40% by 2030. To learn more about Republic's sustainability platform, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

Republic_Services_tagline_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28834&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-opens-californias-first-fully-solar-powered-compost-facility-301394130.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28834&Transmission_Id=202110060904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28834&DateId=20211006
