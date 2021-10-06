Talent Solutions Tapfin And Qwil Partner To Provide Early Payments To Staffing Suppliers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Talent Solutions Tapfin And Qwil Partner To Provide Early Payments To Staffing Suppliers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unique partnership allows staffing suppliers to get paid as early as Net 1.

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwil and Talent Solutions TAPFIN announced today that Qwil, a payments and liquidity platform, is now offering an early financing solution to all TAPFIN suppliers. The Qwil solution provides payment options for contingent workforce suppliers as soon as their invoices are approved, regardless of net billing terms.

"Qwil's mission is to empower staffing suppliers with flexibility to get paid how and when they want," stated Johnny Reinsch, co-founder and CEO, Qwil. "Through our innovative partnership with TAPFIN, we are now able to provide the outstanding benefits of our solution to thousands of suppliers spanning billions of dollars of annual contingent spend. Now these suppliers can choose their payment terms, putting them in the driver's seat for the cash flow of their business on any given day. This is a huge win for staffing suppliers!"

The early payment solution integrates directly with SAP Fieldglass and is available for staffing suppliers in TAPFIN programs. Staffing suppliers who choose to enroll with Qwil continue to work in the program with TAPFIN as usual but are paid by Qwil, which provides an early payment opportunity on an invoice-by-invoice basis. Suppliers elect to take all, some, or none of the offered early payment. They have flexibility to take funds at any point up until the amount is paid by the client per the usual contract terms. TAPFIN and Qwil worked closely to ensure utmost flexibility of the program and there is no cost to the supplier to enroll.

"By partnering with Qwil, our suppliers now have more transparency over when they'll get paid and have optionality for getting paid faster when needed. This enables our clients to engage a wider network of diverse suppliers who traditionally were not able to meet expedited payment terms. We're excited to partner with the Qwil team on this much needed early payment service" said Amy Doyle, SVP and Global Brand Leader of TAPFIN.

Qwil and TAPFIN's partnership is a first of its kind offering for contingent staffing suppliers where traditional supply chain financing has been unavailable. Qwil's early payments solution works alongside existing credit facilities, is non-recourse and offers another important financial tool in the toolkit for staffing suppliers to accelerate growth of their businesses. Suppliers interested in the solution can get more info and also sign up here.

About TAPFIN

Talent Solutions TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of the ManpowerGroup® family of brands, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge. For more information, please visit http://www.tapfin.com/.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About Qwil
Qwil is a leading fintech company and early payments platform. Based in San Francisco, Qwil has raised over $30 million from venture capital funds and over $400 million in debt from various financial institutions since 2016. Qwil was named the Start-Up of the Year at the 2017 Pay Awards and was recognized in 2019 in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. Learn more at qwil.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NE30105&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talent-solutions-tapfin-and-qwil-partner-to-provide-early-payments-to-staffing-suppliers-301393376.html

SOURCE Qwil

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE30105&Transmission_Id=202110060905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE30105&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment