Paychex Acquires Benefits Administration Software Company, Flock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paychex Acquires Benefits Administration Software Company, Flock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, announced today that it has acquired Flock, a benefits enrollment and administration, onboarding, and human resources information system (HRIS) provider, based in San Francisco.

Flock.jpg

With the acquisition, Paychex is gaining a state-of-the-art benefits administration software that is aligned with the company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering a suite of digital services.

"Paychex provides HR services to more than 1.7 million worksite employees and is among the 30 largest insurance agencies in the U.S. The combination of Paychex's full-service HR and benefits capabilities and Flock's innovative platform will position us for continued growth and expansion in the marketplace," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO.

"Flock launched a little over six years ago with the goal of helping employers efficiently manage their workforce and for employees to better understand and enroll in their health insurance and benefits. Building something significant can be challenging and Flock has been fortunate to have the support of our incredible customers, our highly talented employees, partners, and investors," said Raj Singh, Flock CEO. "The customer-first mindset at Paychex aligns perfectly with Flock's culture and ethics, and together, we will work even harder to deliver an industry leading experience for employers and their employees."

In today's competitive employment landscape, the importance of having a best-in-class benefits administration experience is more important than ever before. According to proprietary Paychex research, HR leaders are seeking solutions that allow them to increase efficiency and automate tasks. The HR software available through Paychex, along with the benefits administration functionality of Flock, will provide a powerful solution that will help employers drive efficiency and adapt to the myriad of HR challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no disruption to Flock's service operations or customer relationships as a result of the acquisition. The organization will continue to operate as it does today, and all Flock employees will join Paychex. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Lisa Fleming
Manager, Public Relations
Paychex, Inc.
(585) 387-6402
[email protected]
@Paychex

Maggie Pryslak
Mower
+1 585-576-1083
[email protected]

Paychex_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY31240&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-acquires-benefits-administration-software-company-flock-301394144.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY31240&Transmission_Id=202110060908PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY31240&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment