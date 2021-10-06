Logo
Comcast Business Announces $28 Million Investment to Expand Fiber-Rich Broadband Network in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extends high-capacity network to previously unserved businesses, capable of delivering speeds up to 100 Gigabits per second and other advanced services

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2021

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced a two-year, $28 million investment in a major expansion of its advanced, fiber-rich network throughout its Beltway Region of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The buildout includes $13 million invested in 2020 and $15 million in projects underway or planned for 2021, extending high-performance Ethernet, internet, advanced voice solutions and more to nearly 7,000 additional businesses.

Comcast_Logo.jpg

Once completed, Comcast Business will have committed a total of more than $110 million in area network expansions since 2015, to benefit nearly 35,000 of the region's largest companies and organizations.

The network expansion delivers speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) for small and medium-sized businesses and up to 100 Gbps for larger enterprises and will support the ability to bring new customers online quickly with advanced services, including fast business Wi-Fi for employees and guests, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more. Additionally, businesses of all sizes now will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of Comcast Business products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands that require large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

The latest expansion deploys new fiber optic cable or densifies existing fiber services across the following areas:

  • Delaware: Georgetown, Ocean View, Rehoboth Beach and Smyrna
  • Maryland: Eastern Shore, Frederick and Montgomery County
  • Virginia: Ashburn, Dulles, Harrisonburg, Leesburg, Lynchburg and Richmond; planned investments include Front Royal, Tysons Corner and Warrenton
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia: Huntington and Martinsburg

"Comcast's infrastructure investment in Virginia supports our business community and helps us attract new businesses to the Commonwealth," said Brian Ball, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Ed Rowan, senior director of Comcast Business Sales Operations in Comcast's Beltway Region, said, "The ability to offer both diversity of network and carrier is becoming increasingly important to help drive economic development and transformation. Connectivity is at the core of this and, more than ever, is an integral factor as businesses expand and prepare for what's next. Our network expansions across Comcast's Beltway Region are the latest example of the significant technology investments we've made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services. These investments will help foster economic development, transform our local communities, and better meet next-generation capacity needs across the region."

About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=NE31241&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-business-announces-28-million-investment-to-expand-fiber-rich-broadband-network-in-delaware-maryland-virginia-washington-dc-and-west-virginia-301394157.html

SOURCE Comcast

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE31241&Transmission_Id=202110060905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE31241&DateId=20211006
