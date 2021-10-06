Sensata Technologies' New Industrial Wireless Systems Simplify IoT Connectivity for Industrial Equipment

Sensata+Technologies ( NYSE:ST, Financial), a leading provider of sensor-rich and control solutions, today announced the availability of its new Industrial+Wireless+Systems. Sensata’s broad offering makes it easier for digital transformation leaders, automation engineers and plant managers to implement scalable, cost-effective connectivity to their equipment.

Wireless networks eliminate the installation and maintenance costs associated with wired systems for continuous asset monitoring. The breadth and configurability of system devices, which include wireless pressure and temperature sensors, gateways, receivers and transmitters, gives it scalability and adaptability to work in a range of industrial applications.

To simplify setup, Sensata’s wireless systems feature out-of-the-box configurations while still allowing for the flexibility to program to specific requirements. In addition, Sensata’s system uses a proprietary wireless protocol to reliably deliver sensor data up to 500m in environments with obstructions and supports a range of connectivity options to communicate with other systems.

“We’ve designed these systems to meet our customers’ changing needs and to simplify the process of connecting machines to smart factory solutions, helping them increase the productivity, reliability and performance of their assets,” said Paul Heine, Product Manager, Industrial Sensing & IIoT at Sensata Technologies

Sensata’s robust portfolio of wireless systems simplify and lower the cost of connecting data from assets in hard to maintain locations for smart factory solutions. To learn more about Sensata Industrial Wireless Systems for industrial applications, please visit www2.sensata.com%2Fwireless.

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

