Jeep® Brand Proudly Partners With Rebelle Rally for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Showcases New Jeep Wrangler 4xe

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021

Three factory Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) in the field

With a combination of a 2.0-liter I-4 engine and two electric motors, Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers 21 miles of all-electric range, 49 MPGe, enhanced off-road capability with zero range anxiety

Jeep brand taking electrified propulsion beyond the paved road

More than a third of the Rebelle Rally field will be competing in Jeep SUVs

Jeep vehicles have taken four of the five overall wins and four of five coveted bone stock awards

When the sixth annual Rebelle Rally takes to the Nevada and California deserts Oct. 7-16 for the 1,400-mile mile arduous trek over eight days of competition through the most difficult conditions, 18 teams – nearly one-third of the field – are trusting a Jeep® 4x4 to help them get to the finish line.



"The Jeep brand has proudly supported the Rebelle Rally since day one," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Freedom, adventure and capability are core to the Jeep brand's values, and the Rebelle Rally is the epitome of adventure and capability. It's the perfect venue to showcase our Jeep 4xe capability along with the capabilities of our female teams."



The Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation rally in the United States. It is a unique and demanding event, based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance, using maps, compass and roadbooks. Use of GPS, cell phones and internet is strictly forbidden. Instead, competitors must rely on their driving, map and compass navigation skills and vehicle capability to achieve checkpoints in some of the most punishing terrain in America.



"We refer to the Rebelle Rally as the ultimate authentic proving ground for people, products and vehicles," said Emily Miller, Founder — Rebelle Rally. "When we started this event in 2016, we had two goals: to create the ultimate, women-only, off-road competition and adventure, and to create an event that showcases just how capable stock vehicles can be."



This year, there are more than 100 Rebelles, who hail from five countries and 24 states, and more than a third of the field will be driving a Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator. The three Jeep factory teams in this year's field will be driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which delivers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range with no range anxiety.



As the Jeep brand works toward its ultimate goal of zero emission freedom, events like the Rebelle Rally are key to prove and showcase both its industry-best 4x4 capability, as well as its class-exclusive, off-road 4xe powertrain.



The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter I-4 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission for nearly silent propulsion and enhanced 4x4 off-road capability, without EV range anxiety. This arrangement enables the Trail Rated Jeep Wrangler to retain running gear that includes solid front and rear axles, full-time two-speed transfer case, a fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water fording capability.



The E Selec modes let the driver tailor the Jeep Wrangler 4xe propulsion to the trip: hybrid, electric and eSave, which conserves the battery pack charge for later use. The Wrangler 4xe's 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack recharges in approximately two hours on Level 2 (220-volt) power and in about 12 hours on Level 1 (110-volt) household power.



"Not only is the Wrangler 4xe powerful, it's also very versatile and efficient — all of these are critical attributes for success in the Rally," said Nena Barlow of team No. 129. "With both electric and gas energy available, we won't worry about range at all, even when I am gunning it in the dunes."

Factory Jeep Wrangler 4xe teams include:

Team 4xeVenture (#129) of Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit, between the two veteran competitors, they have four class wins and seven podiums

and Teralin Petereit, between the two veteran competitors, they have four class wins and seven podiums Team Jeep Thrills (#177), mother and daughter team of Christine and Emily Benzie , this is their fourth Rebelle Rally. Last year, they won the coveted bone stock award in a two-door Jeep Wrangler Willys, which is also Emily's daily driver

, this is their fourth Rebelle Rally. Last year, they won the coveted bone stock award in a two-door Jeep Wrangler Willys, which is also Emily's daily driver New to the 2021 Rebelle Rally is team Asdzáá Skoden Rebelles (#160) of Shandiina Peters and Racquel Black , the first Navajo team to compete in the Rally

Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. Traversing more than 2,250 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is an endurance competition for women consisting of precision driving and navigating - not fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy - known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Remote and off-grid for eight competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a providing ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles. To learn more, visit www.rebellerally.com. Follow live October 7-16, 2021, @ rebellerally.com/live. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelleRally. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RebelleRally



Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

