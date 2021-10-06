TrustRadius Names BlackLine a 2021 Tech Cares Award Winner for Demonstrating Strong Corporate Social Responsibility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TrustRadius Names BlackLine a 2021 Tech Cares Award Winner for Demonstrating Strong Corporate Social Responsibility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021

Accounting automation software leader recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion and giving back to the community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform. The 2021 Tech Cares Awards celebrate companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). BlackLine was recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees and for giving back to the community.

TrustRadius_Tech_Cares_2021_BlackLine_award_winner.jpg

"BlackLine's culture is inclusive, open and accepting. It's a place where BlackLiners can embrace what makes them unique and Think, Create and Serve in a workplace community where they can be themselves and be a positive influence," said Susan Otto, BlackLine's chief people officer. "We are proud of the mix of cultural backgrounds and varying interests that cultivate collaboration and encourage diverse thoughts and different perspectives."

To be granted a Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

This marks the second consecutive year BlackLine has been recognized by TrustRadius with a Tech Cares Award, having received a 2020 Tech Cares Award for its quick response to take care of customers and employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see what BlackLine customers are saying at TrustRadius, go here.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

blackline_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA30350&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustradius-names-blackline-a-2021-tech-cares-award-winner-for-demonstrating-strong-corporate-social-responsibility-301394212.html

SOURCE BlackLine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30350&Transmission_Id=202110061000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30350&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment