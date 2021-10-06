Omnicom Media Group Boosts Performance Media Offering with Acquisition of Jump 450

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), a subsidiary of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), today announced it has acquired Jump 450 Media, a performance marketing agency focused on customer acquisition for brands across the digital ecosystem.

Jump 450 Media leverages algorithmic scaling strategies, rapid creative testing, and robust data analytics to optimize digital media spend and drive customer acquisition for high-growth and enterprise clients in industries such as consumer, health and wellness, gaming, and fintech. Jump 450 will form the foundation for a dedicated performance media platform and business operation within OMG. The company will continue to be led by its current management team.

"Jump's focus on pure performance marketing and e-commerce media will add a distinct set of capabilities to OMG's existing performance media offerings," said Daryl Simm, Global Chairman and CEO, Omnicom Media Group. "Their performance and transformation expertise will amplify impact for high-growth and outcomes-focused clients. We are thrilled to welcome such an entrepreneurial team of leaders and talented professionals."

"We believe that aligning Jump with Omnicom Media Group will enhance our ability to actualize our company's purpose, which is to provide scalable, strategic and indispensable value to our clients, while augmenting our best-in-class performance marketing services," said Jump Co-Founder and CEO Shaun Sheikh. "We found a strong cultural fit with OMG and our entire team is excited to share in the technological and operational synergies that will benefit our client relationships and performance capabilities."

Founded in 2016, Jump 450 Media is based in New York and has been named to prominent lists such as Inc.'s 2019 Best Workplaces, AdAge's 2020 Best Places to Work, and Fast Company's 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators alongside its founders being named to Forbes 30 Under 30.

ABOUT JUMP 450 MEDIA

Jump 450 Media is a performance marketing agency that helps brands acquire customers profitably through digital media. Jump hyper-scales growth by marrying the art of creative storytelling with the science of digital media buying to create highly effective advertising. Recognized as one of Inc. Best Workplaces in 2019 and AdAge's Best Places to Work in 2020, Jump 450 is based in New York.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agency Resolution; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

