Omnicom Media Group Boosts Performance Media Offering with Acquisition of Jump 450

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Omnicom Media Group Boosts Performance Media Offering with Acquisition of Jump 450

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), a subsidiary of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), today announced it has acquired Jump 450 Media, a performance marketing agency focused on customer acquisition for brands across the digital ecosystem.

Jump 450 Media leverages algorithmic scaling strategies, rapid creative testing, and robust data analytics to optimize digital media spend and drive customer acquisition for high-growth and enterprise clients in industries such as consumer, health and wellness, gaming, and fintech. Jump 450 will form the foundation for a dedicated performance media platform and business operation within OMG. The company will continue to be led by its current management team.

"Jump's focus on pure performance marketing and e-commerce media will add a distinct set of capabilities to OMG's existing performance media offerings," said Daryl Simm, Global Chairman and CEO, Omnicom Media Group. "Their performance and transformation expertise will amplify impact for high-growth and outcomes-focused clients. We are thrilled to welcome such an entrepreneurial team of leaders and talented professionals."

"We believe that aligning Jump with Omnicom Media Group will enhance our ability to actualize our company's purpose, which is to provide scalable, strategic and indispensable value to our clients, while augmenting our best-in-class performance marketing services," said Jump Co-Founder and CEO Shaun Sheikh. "We found a strong cultural fit with OMG and our entire team is excited to share in the technological and operational synergies that will benefit our client relationships and performance capabilities."

Founded in 2016, Jump 450 Media is based in New York and has been named to prominent lists such as Inc.'s 2019 Best Workplaces, AdAge's 2020 Best Places to Work, and Fast Company's 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators alongside its founders being named to Forbes 30 Under 30.

ABOUT JUMP 450 MEDIA
Jump 450 Media is a performance marketing agency that helps brands acquire customers profitably through digital media. Jump hyper-scales growth by marrying the art of creative storytelling with the science of digital media buying to create highly effective advertising. Recognized as one of Inc. Best Workplaces in 2019 and AdAge's Best Places to Work in 2020, Jump 450 is based in New York.

About Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agency Resolution; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

favicon.png?sn=NY30503&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-media-group-boosts-performance-media-offering-with-acquisition-of-jump-450-301393621.html

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30503&Transmission_Id=202110060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30503&DateId=20211006
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment