Jennifer Lemming of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Top 10 Most Successful CMO of 2021 by C Level Focus Magazine

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jennifer Lemming of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Top 10 Most Successful CMO of 2021 by C Level Focus Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognition Comes as LexisNexis Risk Solutions Continues to Enhance Existing Capabilities that Help Businesses Refine and Improve Marketing Strategies

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is proud to announce that C Level Focus Magazine has selected Jennifer Lemming, senior vice president of global marketing, as one of the Top 10 Most Successful Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) of 2021. The award acknowledges exceptional marketing professionals that have pushed barriers and created visionary ways to progress their businesses.

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Jennifer_Lemming.jpg

"Jennifer's resourcefulness, creative problem solving and expertise in digital performance marketing have enabled her to lead the Business Services marketing program to new heights, evolving into a modern, solution-focused approach," said Rick Trainor, CEO, Business Services, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In a company where data is the cornerstone of our business, Jennifer initiated new marketing tactics to optimize the performance of new programs with detailed analytics. We congratulate Jennifer on this prestigious honor."

Lemming is committed to optimizing performance by using data-driven insights to inform both the LexisNexis Risk Solutions marketing strategy and the customer acquisition solutions the company develops to help clients identify and engage with the best prospects for their risk profiles. That is most evident in LexisNexis® Profile Booster, which combines access to alternative data with linking technology to create a more extensive view of prospective customers that augments existing marketing data sources. The result is a well-rounded identity profile that improves targeting accuracy, increases marketing ROI, boosts response rates and helps decrease customer acquisition costs.

Customers describe LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a trusted data analytics provider, a market leader, a company that understands their business and a provider of actionable information. These attributes came from customer engagement rooted in the engineering of a customer-centric marketing program carefully crafted and executed by Lemming and the team of modern marketers she has assembled and nurtured. Lemming's approach to embracing change, commitment to the free expression of ideas, collaborative spirit, perseverance and results-driven methodology serves as a model for others as they strive to evolve and grow into great leaders.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:
Marcy Theobald
678.694.6681
[email protected]

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL29787&sd=2021-10-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-lemming-of-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-named-a-top-10-most-successful-cmo-of-2021-by-c-level-focus-magazine-301393565.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL29787&Transmission_Id=202110060930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL29787&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment