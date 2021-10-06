Logo
Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation North America 2021 Live Virtual Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Event will showcase latest research to help tech executives apply creativity when deploying technology to deliver stronger customer and employee experiences and drive growth

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Technology & Innovation North America 2021 live virtual experience to be held November 2–3, 2021. The event explores how chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers can apply creativity when deploying technology to make smarter decisions, adapt to changing circumstances, create competitive differentiation, and improve customer and employee experiences. Forrester's research shows that companies that exhibit the highest creative characteristics — a key pillar in becoming future fit — grow 2.6 times faster than their peers.

Technology & Innovation North America 2021 includes several keynotes and in-depth breakout sessions that demonstrate how creativity can fuel experimentation, digital innovation, and the future of work. Attendees will be able to network with like-minded peers, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. The event also offers the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive program for senior technology leaders that expands on Forrester thought leadership presented at this year's conference.

"In today's evolving tech landscape, leaders must demonstrate the business value of technology while effectively delivering a high-performing organization to accelerate growth," said Matthew Guarini, event host and VP, senior research director at Forrester. "Through new research and frameworks, Forrester's Technology & Innovation Forum will help leaders hone creativity to successfully reconfigure their business structures and capabilities to fulfill these organizational priorities. In creating future fit technology strategies, leaders can both improve and deliver stronger customer and employee experiences."

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

  • The Creativity Boom Ushers In New Growth. A new era of rapid economic growth and expansion driven by novel solutions, breakthrough products, and innovative ideas is underscored by creativity. This keynote uncovers how creativity helps firms distinguish themselves and supercharge their problem-solving capacity.
  • Making People The Key To Creativity. This session explores how creativity as a human resource requires a comprehensive review of firms' workforce strategies. As a result, workers become equipped with the right tools to tackle their current jobs while firms can invent jobs needed to succeed in the future of work.
  • Unleash Enterprise Creativity With AI At Scale. This keynote will offer results of Forrester's ongoing research into how leading organizations are augmenting employees, teams, organizations, and business models with AI-led creativity.
  • How To Find Creative Technology Opportunities. Tomorrow's technology leaders will invest in emerging technologies to become future fit. This session showcases real-world emerging technology examples and the creative opportunities that can be gleaned from each.
  • What To Know About The Cloud Platform Landscape. Technology leaders can learn about leading cloud platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Azure, and Google, understand key trends in cloud-native computing, and gain perspective about how to unleash creativity across their organizations in a fast-changing environment.

Resources:

  • Register to attend Forrester's Technology & Innovation North America 2021 conference.
  • View the full agenda and speakers for Technology & Innovation North America 2021.
  • Follow @Forrester and #ForrTech for updates.
  • Learn about Forrester Decisions for Technology Executives.

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:
Ira Kantor
Public Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE30095&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-announces-full-conference-agenda-for-technology--innovation-north-america-2021-live-virtual-experience-301393456.html

SOURCE Forrester

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE30095&Transmission_Id=202110060930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE30095&DateId=20211006
