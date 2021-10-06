Group 1 Automotive Announces Offering of an Additional $200 Million of its 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2028

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Group 1 Automotive Announces Offering of an Additional $200 Million of its 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2028

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer for sale an additional $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "New Notes").

The New Notes are being offered as additional notes to the $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2028 previously issued by the Company on August 17, 2020 (the "Initial Notes"). The New Notes will have identical terms as the Initial Notes, other than the issue date, and the New Notes and the Initial Notes will be treated as a single class of securities under the indenture.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets or equity of the Prime Automotive Group (the "Prime Acquisition") or, if the Prime Acquisition is not consummated, for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness.

The New Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and thus, the New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The New Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in an offering exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these New Notes or any security, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 190 automotive dealerships, 247 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 33 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding the Company's strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations, business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) the Company's ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) the Company's relationship with the Company's automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) the Company's cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business, (k) the impacts of any potential global recession; (l) the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate; (m) the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated in a timely manner; (n) risks that any of the closing conditions to the Prime Acquisition may not be satisfied or may not be satisfied in a timely manner; and (o) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the Company's projected results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor contacts:

Sheila Roth
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5741 | [email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5770 | [email protected]
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA30180&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-announces-offering-of-an-additional-200-million-of-its-4-000-senior-notes-due-2028--301394198.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA30180&Transmission_Id=202110060939PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA30180&DateId=20211006
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment